Firm provides healthcare support to 1200 residents in Eastern Obolo and Ikot Abasi LGAs

Discovering happiness in life is closely connected to our health. Hence, prioritising health becomes essential for attaining a well-balanced life.

Providing accessible, high-quality healthcare to communities not only enhances their quality of life but also encourages them to thrive.

Recognising this, Ibom Developers have proactively taken steps to promote access to quality health in Akwa Ibom state through its medical outreach programmes.

Building upon their ongoing efforts, they organised a two-day medical drive on November 24 and 25, 2023, offering free treatment and medical supplies to 1200 residents, including women, children, and men, at Amazaba and Isiotoyo Community in Eastern Obolo LGA and Ikot Akpan Udo Community in Ikot Abasi LGA, Akwa Ibom State.

At the event, His Royal Highness Chief Gogonte Luke Nglass – Village Head of Amazaba and Isiotoyo Community; Chief Oscar Abel Paul – Village Head of Ikot Akpan Udo Community; Elder John Obotowo – Spokesperson of Ikot Apkan Udo Community; Comrade Godwin Benson – Chief Liaison Officer of Ikot Akpan Udo Community; Mr. EtongAwaji Christopher John – Chief Liaison Officer of Amazaba and Isiotoyo Community; and Mr. Aja Francis – National Base Manager, SPFL Okopedi, Akwa Ibom State were present.

Chief Oscar Abel Paul, Village Head of Ikot Akpan Udo Community, said, ‘The foundation of a good life is health. A healthy life brings joy and enhances the productivity of an individual that consequently promotes the overall well-being of the communities.’

A healthy society is a prosperous society and to bring progress and harmony to the communities, people should maintain a good health regime.

During the event, Mr. EtongAwaji Christopher John, Chief Liaison Officer of Amazaba and Isiotoyo Community said, ‘We are immensely thankful to Ibom Developers for this impactful outreach. It has empowered us to offer mutual support to one another and to improve our collective health.’Medical outreach programmes greatly help transform societies by reaching out to individuals and providing them with personalised healthcare solutions. Ibom Developers acknowledges the inherent value of every individual and strive to improve healthcare accessibility in the host communities.