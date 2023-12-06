Firm promotes innovation among students for a sustainable future

By Funmi Ajumobi

In an ever-evolving world, it’s important to use science to protect our future. Many problems like environmental damage, healthcare gaps, and tech issues happen because people don’t know enough about the usage of science in daily life. Getting young people interested in science is key to making the world a better place. Science helps solve problems, understand our world, create new things, and make smart choices based on facts.

To commemorate World Science Day on November 27, 2023, Vcare for Development Foundation (VCDF), a not-for-profit organisation based in Lagos, partnered with Lagos State Ministry of Education, to organise a science exhibition themed ‘Global Science for Global Wellbeing’ at Government Senior College, Ikoyi, Eti-Osa LGA, Lagos. This exhibition aimed to engage young minds in scientific activities, with the main objective of promoting innovation among students for a sustainable future, making science usual, not rare.

To bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world applications, VCDF with the help of selected schools initiated the idea of organising the event. Following an orientation programme by VCDF and a rigorous screening process by the designated schools, 13 projects from 8 schools were selected to present their projects at the finale.

During the process, VCDF reached out to 762 students and 22 teachers in Lagos Island. The students developed scientific models, with themes centered around the following Sustainable Development Goals: Affordable and Clean Energy, and Climate Action. Winners were declared based on the projects’ feasibility, creativity, and potential impact on sustainability and were facilitated with scientific models and tools. Brilliant science projects showcased during the exhibition not only enlightened the students but also captivated the dignitaries and guests attending the event.

Dignitaries in attendance included Dr. Mrs. Olufunke Oyetola – Tutor General/Permanent Secretary (TGPS), Lagos State Ministry of Education, District III, Mr. Pot Sessi-Balogun – Head, Public-Private Partnership, Lagos State Ministry of Education, and Mr. Hassan Ogunfuyi – Representative of Director, Science & Technology, Lagos State Ministry oEducation.

During the event, Dr. Mrs. Olufunke Oyetola, TGPS, Dist.III expressed, ‘This endeavour isn’t merely about showcasing scientific experiments; it’s about nurturing their skill sets to excel in life. Science plays a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of life, and such initiatives provide the future generation with the much-needed direction to turn their ideas into reality.’

The primary focus of VCDF revolves around equipping the younger generation with mindful usage of resources and quality education. It is dedicated to offering support to underprivileged students, aiming to establish a secured future for everyone.

Mr. Pot Sessi-Balogun, said, ‘Scientific literacy is important for assisting the future generation with tools and knowledge to navigate the complexities of the changing world. Science teaches students to solve problems, which consequently gives them an edge over others to thrive.’

VCDF’s vision goes beyond this event to empowering young people with 21st-century skill sets. Thus far, VCDF has reached out to more than 5500 students and 260 teachers in Lagos with various educational enhancement interventions and teacher capacity-building workshops for the inclusive development of the young generation.