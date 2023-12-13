Firm pledges delivery of innovative solutions in Nigeria

Nigerian Flag

By Juliet Umeh

A corporate service firm, DCSL Corporate Services Limited, has rebranded and also launched ‘The DCSL eConnect,’ an innovative boardroom app.

The eConnect app is an application designed to elevate communication, collaboration, and redefine efficiency.

The launch took place at the company’s 10th-anniversary in Lagos.

Managing Director of the company, Bisi Adeyemi, said: “The cutting-edge app will empower Boards and C-suite executives to efficiently manage meetings, streamline access to and retrieval of documents, facilitate approvals, conduct polls, and performance evaluations, all while ensuring compliance and tracking company plans.

“Today, we stand at the pinnacle of a decade-long journey marked by resilience, growth, and the unwavering support of our valued clients, who have been both our backbone and stepping stone.

“Our journey has been adorned with significant milestones, including the establishment of DCSL Academy, a testament to our commitment to excellence in executive training and recruitment.

“As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we usher in a new era dedicated to delivering excellent services to our clients. An integral part of this transition is our rebranding and the introduction of the DCSL eConnect app, an innovative tool designed to enhance boardroom processes.

“With this app, Directors can effortlessly access, approve, and monitor their board documents, fostering efficiency in every aspect,” Adeyemi said.

