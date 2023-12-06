Firm launches luxury body spray at Lagos exhibition

By Esther Onyegbula

As part of it efforts to eradicate body odour in the mist of crowds, a British based fragrance, Clean Hygienics has launched a luxury perfumed body spray, Adour Paris at the beauty west Africa exhibition in Lagos.

Founder and CEO of Clean Hygienics Group Limited UK, Amin Kazi, expressed his excitement about the product’s reception at the exhibition.

Providing details on the product, Mr. Kazi said: “Adour Paris boasts a distinctive edge in its composition. The alcohol, derived purely from sugarcane, ensures a refined and superior quality. Coupled with a high concentration of enchanting fragrances, Adour Paris stands as the world’s number one long-lasting perfumed body spray.”

He emphasized that the fragrance embodies sophistication and is curated in France, formulated in England, and packaged at their world-class manufacturing unit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Adour Paris stands out due to its composition, with alcohol derived purely from sugarcane, ensuring refined and superior quality. With a high concentration of enchanting fragrances, Adour Paris is positioned as the world’s number one long-lasting perfumed body spray,” he added.

He further explained that Clean Hygienic Group’s vision is to redefine luxury and deliver excellence in personal care.

“We are launching this product for the people of Nigeria and that’s the reason we want them to get connected with the product. The fragrances are tried and tested. These fragrances come from France, we formulate them in UK and we just made the price go a little lower for them to make it affordable, we’re packaging them at a factory in Dubai.

“So Adour Paris is the world’s most long-lasting bodies perfume body spray, it is what is called the world’s number one perfume body spray. It’s long-lasting because we use a higher concentration of perfume oil in the product. So, we are making the product affordable for Nigeria and affordable,” he said.