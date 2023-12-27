Firm excites users with exclusive access to discounted products, services

By Juliet Umeh

Technology firm, SmartDeals has said through its cutting-edge platform, SmartDeals App, that Nigerians, especially subscribers can have exclusive access to exceptional deals and reductions across its products and services through their merchants and partners.

It stated that the SmartDeals App is already offering seamless transactions and streamlined lifestyles while noting that the SmartDeals team has curated an array of irresistible offers, ensuring users are privy to extraordinary opportunities for substantial savings without the hassle of laborious deal-hunting.

In a press statement made available to Vanguard, Makvid Integrated Solutions Ltd, the innovative force behind the SmartDeals App, revealed the unique characteristics of SmartDeals.

The company said: “The app allows Nigerians to gain immediate access to an extensive range of discounts encompassing dining, fashion, beauty, and travel.

“With its user-friendly interface, the app also enables effortless airtime and data purchases from any mobile network in Nigeria by clicking a few times and having an internet connection.

“The app also enables users to pay electricity bills. By utilizing a bill payment service, individuals can streamline the process of purchasing prepaid electricity units and settling postpaid bills, effectively eliminating worries about missed payments and the need for in-person visits to physical offices.

“The App also assists users to effortlessly pay for their local and international preferred cable TV services, guaranteeing that they never miss a single episode of their favorite shows.

“The Smart deals payment process has been designed to be efficient, simple, and stress-free, ensuring a seamless experience for its users.

“It allows one to easily stay connected by purchasing local and international data bundles from any mobile network in Nigeria.

“The App has the event management system feature which enhances the organization and implementation of events, providing a seamless process for registering and overseeing attendees at the event venue, regardless of whether the event is free or requires payment,” the statement said.

It added: “These offers aimed to revolutionize an average Nigerians’ life as they are tailored to students, startups, businesses, professionals, and individuals in search of extraordinary discounts, the company posited.”

It noted that the app can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play.