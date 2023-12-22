Firm boosts aspiring entrepreneurs, creative professionals with $10,000 seed funds

By Nnamdi Ojiego

MAD House by Tikera Africa has concluded plans to give $10,000 in seed funding to aspiring entrepreneurs, creative professionals in Africa to launch their creative enterprises.

Founder of Madhouse/Tikera Africa Bayo Omoboriowo, alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a tour of the Madhouse Creative Incubator in Lagos recently

To achieve this, the company has opened application for Tikera’s Lens based incubator programme targeted at photographers, digital artists, animators and film-makers.

The LENSBIP application is free until January 8, 2024 at 11:59 p.m while applicants must have robust creative portfolios, fall within the age range of 18 to 35, and be available to participate fully in the incubation programme from January 15 to April 30, 2024.

This first-ever Lens-Based Incubator Programme will provide aspiring entrepreneurs and creative professionals engaged in digital art, film, animation, photography and other lens-based mediums with a three-month incubation period.

Speaking on the essence of the programme, Bayo Omoboriowo, founder of MAD House by Tikera Africa, said LENSBIP is the springboard creatives need to transform visionary ideas into tangible, high-impact products and services, shaping a new narrative for the Africa we want through the lens

He said the objective of the initiative is to influence a fresh discourse on Africa through its backing of pioneering artists who are exceeding conventions through the profound use of lenses.

“Our objective is to foster sustainable creative industries not only in Nigeria but also globally by providing financial support, mentorship and knowledge investment in their development” Omoboriowo said.

He further said that a competitive application process will be employed to determine the twenty participants, with criteria including business potential, social impact, innovation, and creativity, adding that individuals who are selected will have the opportunity to engage in specialized workshops, case studies, collaborations with industry leaders, internships and other activities that are all designed to assist them in refining their skills and launching scalable businesses.

“An aspect that sets LENSBIP apart is the prospect that participants will be awarded seed funding of up to $10,000 USD in order to launch their creative enterprises. At the conclusion of the programme, they will present their business plans and prototypes to a panel of judges in order to qualify,” he said.