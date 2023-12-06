Firm advocates role of insurance in helping businesses thrive in a challenging environment

By Mariam Eko

Coronation Insurance has canvassed the role of insurance in helping businesses survive and prosper in a challenging economic environments.

This came under the spotlight at a recent webinar hosted and introduced by the CEO of Coronation Insurance Plc, Mr. Olamide Olajolo and moderated by CNBC Africa Anchor, Mr. Wole Famurewa.

The panel of experts which include, Co-founder and CEO at Curacel, Mr. Henry Mascot, Founder of Mesh Venture, Ms. Tochi Ginigeme, Head of Corporate Sales, Coronation Insurance Plc, Mr. Anthony Olasele, Head of Corporate Sales and Marketing Emirates HealthConnect24x7 Limited, Mr. Vincent Ezeora shared cutting edge thoughts and responded to questions from a lively audience of webinar participants.

The experts highlighted the relevance of insurance in helping enterprises manage inflation, foreign exchange constraints, and talent flight while protecting assets, processes, and outcomes essential to keeping businesses going in the face of volatility and disruption. They noted that insurance is a key driver of survival and success in a challenging markets.

They further added “ the Covid pandemic, global growth was steaming ahead, recording the emergence of more people from poverty and the highest levels of longevity than ever before in human history”.

While the pandemic, subsequent geopolitical conflict, and even wars threatened these gains, the panel believed that supply chain disruption and the global tilt to on, near, and friend-shoring currently driving up the cost of doing business globally could be overcome.

The experts pointed out that insurance has been a critical element that helped businesses cover simple things like fire, flood, illness, accident, and tools and technology, or taking out more complex covers for business interruption cover, can prove critical to the survival of a small business, especially when a business is unable to perform and can’t generate profits because of volatility or other risks beyond its control.

They however noted that technology is proving critical in making insurance both more accessible and affordable to SMEs as well as ordinary people in Nigeria. By deepening insurance penetration in the country.

“Technology has become a critical driver of broader financial inclusion, extending the longevity and resilience of smaller businesses. Technology and especially artificial intelligence, are also transforming the evolution of insurance in Nigeria away from one-size-fits-all off-the-shelf insurance products to individually tailored policies informed by the particular needs, goals, and risks of individual businesses.

“In an increasingly digitally interconnected world where many Nigerian knowledge or service businesses operate across the planet, cybersecurity, proprietary intelligence, and directors’ liability covers are increasingly relevant to small businesses – right from start-up.

“Greater insurance penetration also builds resilience among communities and the broader economy.

Societies with higher levels of insurance are better positioned to manage risks, shocks, and disasters, like climate change, pandemics, or global economic crises.

“In addition to providing the capital to keep businesses going when crises hit, insurance promotes the exchange of information, building the data and knowledge banks required to anticipate, manage, and spread risks.

“While in the past paying annual insurance fees was beyond the reach of small businesses, today technology also makes it possible for even the smallest business to tailor covers with monthly or quarterly terms that suit limited cash flow and earnings profiles. They added.

The Nigeria insurance sector is also working hard to demonstrate that insurance works. Currently about N3 billion is paid annually in claims to hundreds of thousands of businesses across the country. Increasing the number of businesses covered by the country’s insurance net would dramatically increase the resilience and performance of the local economy and further entrench trust in the sector.