Firefighters stop inferno at Kaduna FRCN building

By Ibrahim Hassan

Firefighters in Kaduna have saved the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) building from being razed by an inferno.

Smoke was noticed billowing from the procurement building of FRCN Kaduna on Sunday afternoon.

Although cause of the fire was not yet known, a source told journalists that the fire was noticed at the procurement building of the radio station when Muslim staff went for the afternoon prayer.

“We were coming out from the mosque when suddenly we saw fire coming out from the procurement building.”

“Being Sunday, only a few workers report to duty. So we don’t know how the fire started. But firefighters were invited to quench the fire from spreading to other buildings. Their intervention saved the radio station,” the source said.

Meanwhile, normalcy was restored at the FRCN Kaduna as staff were seen on duty Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Zonal Director of FRCN Kaduna Zonal Station, Mallam Buhari Auwalu has said that the procurement building of Radio Nigeria Kaduna has not been gutted by fire as reported by some online media.

According to a statement issued by Musa Usman, “the fire incident which occured this afternoon( Sunday) only affect a generator house and a building used to store scrap.”

“The incident started when some cleaners failed to contain the fire from spreading while burning trash after clearing rubbish at the back of the procurement building. “

“The Zonal Director of FRCN Kaduna Zonal Station, Mallam Buhari Auwalu advised journalists to cross check facts in the pursuit of being first to break the news.”

“He thanked the fire service for their quick response in putting out the fire.”

“Mallam Buhari Auwalu said investigation would be carried out and measures would be put in place to prevent re-occurence.”