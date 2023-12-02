Fire razes 3 shops, others in Jigawa

No fewer than three shops and valuables worth millions of naira were destroyed on Friday by fire at Bakin kasuwa area in Hadejia Local Government Area of Jigawa.

DSC Adamu Shehu, the spokesman of the National Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in the state, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Saturday.

Shehu said that the inferno razed three shops, a stall and part of a mosque in the area.

“On Friday at about 10:30 p.m., NSCDC Hadejia Divisional Office received a distress call about a fire outback at Na Malam Zangi Shopping Complex situated at Bakin Kasuwa, Hadejia main market.

“A team of disaster response officers were immediately mobilised to the scene to put off the fire and salvage unburnt property and guard against theft.

“Sadly, at the time of their arrival, the fire had already consumed three phones and accessories shops, a stall and part of a mosque,” Shehu said.

He explained that the exact course of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

The NSCDC spokesman said that eyewitness, however, claimed that the fire started from a spark from an electrical pole close to one of the shops.

Shehu said that the fire was put out by the combined efforts of personnel of the NSCDC, fire service, and residents of the area.

According to him, no causality was recorded in the incident, but property and valuables worth millions of naira were lost. (NAN)