Fire guts Maryland TCN power sub-station

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Fire on Saturday night gutted the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) power sub-station at Maryland junction, Maryland, area of Lagos State.

The immediate and remote cause of the fire outbreak could not be ascertained as of press time but a source said it could be as a result of a sudden spark due to an upsurge in supply.

According to an eyewitness, the fire which happened at about 8. 06 pm has been put out by the men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service from the Ilupeju Fire Station.

According to Director of State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, there was no casualty recorded as an investigation into the cause of the fire, and enumeration of valuables affected was ongoing as of press time, 10 pm.