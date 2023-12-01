Fire guts Ikeja residence, destroys 5 rooms

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck in the early hours on Friday, December 1, as fire gutted a building at number 3, Michael Ogun Street, GRA Ikeja, Lagos, destroying property.

Fortunately, no casualty was recorded. According to report, the inferno started around 4am.

Director Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margret Adeseye, said the situation has been doused as of press time.

According to Adeseye, “It is a fire that gutted the upper floor of a duplex building used as resident. “Five rooms at the upper floor of the duplex building with household contents in it were affected.”

The immediate or remote cause of the inferno is yet to be ascertained as of press time.