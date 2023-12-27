Find, prosecute killers of 150 Plateau people, Ohanaeze urges Tinubu

By Biodun Busari

The apex Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has called on President Bola Tinubu to leave no stone unturned in finding and prosecuting the assailants behind the massacre of 150 innocent citizens in Plateau State during the Christmas period.

In a statement issued by the organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, on Wednesday, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, condemned the heinous act describing it as “brutish, cruel and barbaric.”

Chief Iwuanyanwu said such killings had been swept under the carpet in the past, urging President Tinubu to not let the killers go unpunished.

The group’s president sent his condolences on behalf of the Igbo people to the governor of Plateau State, His Excellency, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang; the good people of Plateau State and the Middle Belt Forum led by Dr. Bitrus Pogu.

The statement read, “The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has received with a rude shock the horrible news of the gruesome massacre of over 150 persons from some communities in the Barkin Ladi, Mangu and Bokkos local government areas of Plateau State by gunmen on Tuesday, December 24, 2023

“The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, MFR; OFR; CFR; FNICE; FNIST; FNSE; KSG (Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo) is in his village, Attah, Ikeduru local government of Imo State for his Christmas holidays when he received the awful news.

“The Igbo Leader qualified the killing of over 150 persons, burning of houses, indiscriminate shootings and displacing of residents as an orchestrated act of genocide. He wondered why in this modern age and civilization, our country, Nigeria is still posting the brutish, cruel and barbaric news of mass killings of such magnitude.

“The Igbo Leader lamented that the federal government has refused to heed the Ohanaeze Ndigbo call for Restructuring and State Policing System as a panacea for the incessant losses of lives and property in the various states of the country.

“Iwuanyanwu added that it has become very obvious that the federal security architecture has proved very ineffective for our diverse demography.

“Ahaejiagamba reiterates that such heinous and cowardly killings have persisted because in the past the perpetrators of such savage acts often go unpunished. He therefore urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to do everything possible to bring to book those behind the callous crime in Plateau State.

“The Igbo Leader uses this medium to direct the Igbo leadership in Plateau State to extend all forms of solidarity with the immediate families of the deceased, the displaced and the sundry victims of this catastrophe.

“The Igbo Leader prays the Almighty to grant the souls of the deceased a blissful repose in his bosom.”