Financial inclusion: WEF lauds mobile firm

By Akeem Salau

LAGOS—THE World Eco nomic Forum, WEF, has commended Nigeria’s leading digital and mobile banking institution, OPay, for revolutionising financial inclusion across Africa and particularly in Nigeria.

WEF, in its recent report on economic and societal trends, spotlighted OPay’s exceptional growth and innovative approach.

According to WEF: “Here’s why Africa is the world leader in digital and mobile banking. OPay’s ascent in the financial inclusion landscape stands as a testament to its unwavering commitment to innovation and customer-centricity.

“By leveraging cutting-edge technology, they have democratized access to vital financial services, such as money transfers, bill payments, airtime purchases, and merchant transactions, reaching tens of millions of users across Nigeria.

“This recognition from the WEF underscores OPay’s dedication to narrowing the financial inclusion gap and empowering underserved communities in Nigeria,” it added.

Many areas have leapfrogged straight to mobile banking to give greater access to the unbanked, meaning that over the past two decades, millions of Africans have gained access to banking services without ever visiting a typical bank branch. And Africa looks set to remain a trendsetter for digital banking as new

services and players disrupt the market.

“Mobile banking in Africa started as a facility for transferring airtime between mobile accounts, but with many countries lacking well-developed nationwide banking networks, this facility soon became an alternative money transfer system.”

Mobile payment services such as Kenya’s M-Pesa, initially a vehicle for micro-loans and OPay from Nigeria have since expanded across the continent and eventually into other developing markets.”