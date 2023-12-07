Financial flexibility: Covalensedigital strikes deal with inq. Digital

By Juliet Umeh, edited by Prince Osuagwu

In a strategic alliance to accelerate Nigeria’s economy and empower businesses with innovative digital tools, a firm that builds software for original equipment manufacturers, OEM, Covalensedigital has struck a partnership deal with Artificial intelligence, AI, solution provider, inq. Digital Nigeria.

The collaboration aims to transform Nigeria’s digital services for Mobile Virtual Network Operators, MVNOs with launch of Digital Service Enablement Platform, DSEP.

According to partners, the collaboration ushers in a new era of digital agility and financial flexibility for MVNOs through a bespoke Software as a Service, SaaS platform.

Vice President, Sales for the African region at Covalensedigital, Seshan Krishnamurti, said that DSEP wll be a game-changer for MVNOs of all sizes in Nigeria, offering the necessary agility, scalability, and cost-efficiency to thrive in a competitive market.

Krishnamurti explained: “Alongside the platform, MVNOs will benefit from comprehensive local support services to ensure a smooth operational experience.

Also, Managing Director of inq. Nigeria, Mr. Ifeanyi Akosionu, said: “MVNOs have the potential to be key players in the nation’s digital transformation; this is one of the intentions behind the policy and regulation which brought about their birth in Nigeria.