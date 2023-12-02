Fight for soul of Benue APC gets messier

Gov. Alia

…APC Local Govt Chairmen accuse Gov Alia of alienating party, stakeholders

Gov’s Aide accuses State Chairman of instigating revolt, calls for his resignation

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue State is getting messier following the call by the Senior Special Assistant to the State Governor on Youth Mobilization and Empowerment, Moses Mkeenem, on the State Chairman, Austin Agada to resign his position.

The call is the sequel to the communique by the Forum of Benue APC Local Government, LG, Chairmen at the end of its meeting last Thursday wherein they accused Governor Hyacinth Alia of allegedly alienating the party and running the state without consulting with relevant stakeholders.

The Chairmen in the resolution “expressed worry and concern over how Governor Alia, who pilots the affairs of the state on the platform of the APC has refused to work with the leadership and members of the party right from the inception of his administration.”

The Chairmen recalled the recent constitution of the 23 LG Council Caretaker Committees by the Governor which they alleged was done without the input of relevant stakeholders among other actions of the Governor that they claimed negated the principles of the party.

They also “further frown at the attitude of Governor Alia and how he has been unilaterally handling the affairs of the state without recourse to the party and without consulting leadership and members of the party who prepared a fertile ground for the political party on which platform he was handed the ticket on the platter of gold to run for the 2023 general election as the sixth democratically elected Governor of Benue State.”

They alleged that the action of the Governor could be tantamount to anti-party and ingratitude, as well as a deliberate ploy to destroy the foundation and structure of the APC in the state.

The Forum resolved to “henceforth disassociate herself from the State and Local Government functions in the instance that the issues raised herein have not been addressed or positively looked into by the Governor.”

They also resolved to stage peaceful protests to the APC State Secretariat in Makurdi, the Benue State House of Assembly, Government House Makurdi,

APC National Secretariat, and the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to register their grievances.

Irked by the stand of the APC LG Chairmen and the allegation raised against Governor Alia, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Mobilization and Empowerment accused the State Chairman of the party of allegedly instigating the rebellion.

According to him, “the State Chairman of the APC, Comrade Austin Agada, had on November 30, 2023 mobilized the 23 LG Chairmen of the party to protest against the appointment of LG Caretaker Committees simply because his preferred candidate in Ogbadibo LGA was not picked. Note that person he nominated for the position of Vice Chairman was not a party member and has no voters card. All the appointed LG Caretaker Committees are all qualified and registered members of our great party, APC.

“As leader of the party, Comrade Agada was supposed to use appropriate channels to seek redress even if he was aggrieved rather than resort to protest that will culminate into violence.

“Recall that this same Comrade Agada had instigated crisis to mar the peaceful conduct of the speakership election of the 10th Benue Assembly, a misconduct he later apologized and promised not to repeat. But Agada is at it again. He has been interfering with all activities even when such issues are not related to politics and within his purview just to cause crisis.

“The youth wing of Benue State therefore call on Comrade Austin Agada to step aside for lack of leadership qualities so that a competent person will takeover and pilot affairs of the party effectively in order to foster peace, progress and unity .

“Again, the fallacy by the APC LG Chairmen instigated by Agada that Governor Alia is not working with the party is also unfortunate and condemnable. The Governor has been working round the clock to build the broom party as demonstrated in the full support he rendered during the recent stakeholders meeting of the APC in the state.

“Agada is not a Deputy Governor of Benue State, he cannot be an alternative to the Governor and as such should he not be running a parallel administration.”

Efforts to reach the APC State Chairman was unsuccessful as he failed to respond to his calls and text message.