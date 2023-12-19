FIFA-licensed agent, Drew Uyi named Youth Ambassador in Edo

By John Egbokhan

FIFA-licensed football agent and top brand specialist, Dr Drew Uyi, has been decorated as Youth Ambassador in Edo State by His Excellency, governor Godwin Obaseki, over the enormous positive influence and exemplary achievements in his career, to the young populace, and as an indigene of the state.

Drew Uyi operated as an FA-licensed agent for some years before becoming a FIFA agent this year, representing another landmark accomplishment in his career. The brand expert has broken down barriers and pushed back limits as a key footballer stakeholder, despite cultural challenges. Though born in Birmingham, UK, Drew Uyi never lost touch with his ancestral roots Benin City, Edo state.

After a brief stint in Benin during his formative years, he pursued his education in the UK, earning a degree in Events and Sports Management from the London Metropolitan University. However, the passion to create opportunities for talented athletes was born in him back home in Benin City. He has been credited as playing key roles in the branding and sponsorship of some Nigerian stars including Ahmed Musa, Shehu Abdullahi, and Odion Ighalo.

Uyi is a trailblazer, pathfinder and inspiration to not just youths in the state, but in the country as an entity. His undying passion centres around being a bridge that connects gifted and purposeful young athletes to stardom. As a role model, he commands immense following on social media, and he celebrated one million followers on Instagram sometime this year. He is a global figure who brings honour to his nation. The essence of what he does matches the vision of the state governor, in his various intervention programmes for the youths in Edo, hence, the conferment of Youth Ambassador in the state.

The governor is undoubtedly convinced of his productive influence among the young minds in the state. The milestone was published in October and November 2023, issue of Edo Bulletin, a magazine that covers activities and programmes of the Edo State government.

“In the realm of reshaping narratives, Edo State stands out prominently, showcasing remarkable strides in governance and representation. The state not only boasts a vibrant cultural heritage but is also home to numerous talented and hardworking individuals who bring pride not just to their state but to the entire nation,” Edo Bulletin wrote about Drew Uyi in its citation.

“Dr Drew’s passion for sports blossomed during his time at Edokpolor Grammar School, where he witnessed the emergence of young talents. This experience ignited his desire to nurture budding athletes and provide them with opportunities to shine. His commitment to boosting the recognition of young talents has played a pivotal role in the emergence of sports stars such as Odion Jude Ighalo, Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, and numerous others, on both the national and international stage.

“In addition to his professional endeavours, Dr. Drew extends his compassion to charitable initiatives like ’Hope for the Stranded’, offering consultation and support services to individuals stranded in North Africa, particularly Morocco. His mission is not just about creating visibility but about nurturing potential. He believes in imparting valuable advice to Edo youths urging them to stay true to themselves, work hard, and invest in their personal brand, as it can shape their future and open doors to endless opportunities.

” His vision tallies with Governor Godwin Obaseki’s vision of building capacity in youths in Edo State which has seen to various up-skilling programs like Edo Innovates, Edo Tech Park, Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and Sound Stage where young talents in technology and creative arts are nurtured to limelight, thereby empowering and equipping youngsters with the requisite skills to compete globally.

“Producing more personalities like Dr. Drew who would serve as a beacon of light and role model to youths in the state is one of the reasons behind the various youths intervention pogrammes executed by the Obaseki administration. Today Bendel Insurance FC has become a quintessence of what true commitment to sports dvelopment and genuine leadership entails, a feature that has distinguished the

Governor among his counterparts.

The sports reforms by the Obaseki administration were crucial to the uplift of Bedel Insurance FC from relegation into the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

“The club recently won the FA Cup and also featured in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary Rounds, making it the first time they would be returning to the continental stage after 28 years. The Governor made it a priority to engage youths who rely on sports as a source of entertainment and livelihood. Even residents of the state have all of a sudden become sports enthusiasts, thanks to Obaseki’s sports

reforms. Dr. Drew therefore exemplifies Obaseki’s youth empowerment drive in making Edo a destination to source young talents. Looking ahead, he envisions establishing a branding agency in Edo State, a platform that will propel content creators to new heights, ensuring that the world recognizes the exceptional talents emerging from his beloved homeland. His dedication and vision exemplify the spirit of Edo State, a beacon of hope, determination and resilience.”