Fidelity Family Weekend thrills Families for Two Days

By Ayo Onikoyi

In line with its commitment to provide lifestyle banking solutions and memorable experiences for its customers, leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, recently hosted customers to a two-day fun-filled experience in commemoration of the Yuletide.

Tagged the ‘Fidelity Family Weekend (FFW)’, the event saw the bank host over 10,000 guests at the Fidelity Grounds, Oniru, Lagos to a carnival-like atmosphere on Saturday, 16 and Sunday, 17 December 2023.

A special feature of the morning event on both days, which were hosted for young children, parents and grandparents; was the loyalty prize presentation ceremony for the bank’s SWEETA and FPSS account holders. The event saw several FPSS and SWEETA customers each go home with N500,000 and N150,000 respectively.

Speaking at the loyalty prize presentation ceremony, the chief host and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe,OON said, “2023 has been an eventful year for us as a bank and we are indeed grateful for the success we recorded this year. We typically host an end-of-year party to cap the year and this year, we decided to try another approach and bring together the entire family in celebration of the Yuletide. We are happy to host you and have put in place lots of exciting activities to keep everyone engaged over the next two days.”

Day 1 of the event climaxed with a ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree by Dr Onyeali-Ikpe during the rave which featured breathtaking musical performances by Alternate Sound and Sean Tizzle amongst a host of entertaining performances put together to delight young adults and adults.

Just like the previous day, Sunday’s activities at the Fidelity Grounds featured several games and a visit to Santa’s grotto by the children who all received goodie bags containing several functional and educational gift items.

Guests at the rave of the second day of the FFW were treated to musical performances by Peruzzi and queen of house music, Niniola; amongst a plethora of entertaining activities directed by the Master Compere and comedian -Funny Bone.

