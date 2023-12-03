FG’s N27.5trn budget ‘ll revitalise Nigeria’s economy in 2024 – Ex-lawmaker Uwak

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Former House of Representatives member, Robinson Uwak, has affirmed that the Federal Government’s N27.5 trillion 2024 Appropriation Bill will revitalise Nigeria’s economy.

In a statement on Sunday, Uwak noted that the budget, aptly christened ‘A Budget of Renewed Hope’, prioritizes security, economy, education, and poverty alleviation, promising a significant positive impact on the lives of Nigerians.

He expressed confidence that the budget’s focus on key areas will lead to a robust economic rebound.

Uwak elaborated on the budget’s potential impact, explaining that increased expenditure in security and defence would allow more farmers to resume their farming activities, contributing to food production.

Furthermore, he stressed that the budget’s emphasis on human capital expenditure would fortify other areas of national development.

He said, “The unprecedented figures are set to create activities that will generate jobs for Nigerians.

“We believe that the effective implementation of the budget will ensure value for money and measurable growth and overall wellbeing of Nigerians.”

According to him, the budget would stimulate more activities in infrastructure and the economy.

He also commended the National Assembly for their swift attention to the budget.

“After the budget presentation, we saw the expeditious action by the National Assembly to pass it through the second reading, thus providing hope of an early passage and implementation,” Uwak noted.