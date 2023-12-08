FG votes N548.56bn for federal roads nationwide

•Abuja-Lagos Super highway, Lagos -Port Harcourt coastal road to take-off

•9th Mile (Enugu) Otukpo-Makurdi (Keffi Phase II) Road Project gets N94.828bn loan

•as Works Ministry votes N617.853bn out of N657.227bn for capital projects

•Enugu-Port Harcourt-Aba, Kano-Katsina, Alkaleri-Futuk, Lagos-Ibadan, Igamu (Lagos) bridge repairs, others get over N100bn

•N39.374bn allocated for recurrent expenditure

By John Alechenu

The Federal Government has budgeted N548.56billlion for federal roads across the country, with Abuja-Lagos Super highway and Lagos -Port Harcourt coastal road getting the lion share of N500 million each.

This is contained in the 2024 budget proposal currently being considered by the National Assembly.

Other new projects include the construction of Lafia Road and the Dualisation of 9th Mile (Enugu) Otukpo-Makurdi (Keffi Phase II) Road Project (multilateral/bilateral project tied loan), which was allocated the sum of N94.828billion.

The road projects to be executed under the Ministry of Works and House, include the rehabilitation of Shagamu Road in Lagos State, will gulp N1.3billion, while the rehabilitation of access road to Apapa/Tin can Island Port/NNPC Depot got budgetary allocation of N143.5million.

The ministry and Federal Road Maintenance Agency, FERMA, are to spend a total of N617.853billion on capital projects out of the Ministry’s N657.227billion allocation for the 2024 fiscal year. The sum of N39.374billion has been earmarked for recurrent expenses.

The budget document also made a provision of N300million for the rehabilitation of Ikorodu/Shagamu Road, including access road to Mosimi in Lagos State.

For the dualisation of Ibadan/Ife-Ilesha Road in Oyo State, a sum of N2.2billion was allocated, while N104million was set aside for the rehabilitation, construction and expansion of Lagos-Shagamu-Ibadan dual carriage way section I, Lagos State.

The Kano-Maiduguri Road Section IV, Potiskum-Damaturu Road got an allocation of N2.1billion, the dualisation of Aba-Ikot Ekpene road in Abia/ Akwa Ibom States was allocated N1.410billion, construction of Ikot Ekpene Border-Aba – Owerri dualisation got the sum of N1.01billion, rehabilitation of Odukpani Junction -Akpet central section -Ikom-Ogoja Road in Cross River State got N1.1billion.

The rehabilitation of Odukpani-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Road, section I Odukpani- Itu Bridge head both in Cross River State, received an allocation of N1.5billion.

The rehabilitation of three sections of the Lokoja-Abuja road got N6billion, dualisation of Suleja-Minna road phase II in Niger State got N500million.

Another new road project, the construction and asphalt overlay of Suru-Sangelu-Afadama Road, in Kebbi State, got N2billion.

Among ongoing road projects to receive attention, include the dualisation of the Alkaleri Fatuk Road by Datum Nigeria in Bauchi State, was allocated the sum of N2.055billion.

For the rehabilitation of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Road, the Ministry is proposing to spend over N1billion, the same sum was budgeted for the dualisation of Kano-Katsina Road Phase l: Kano town at Dawanau Round About to Katsina.

The rehabilitation, construction and expansion of Lagos-Shagamu-Ibadan Dual Carriage Way section II, in Oyo State, as well as from the Lagos end have an allocation of N2.82million.

Residents of Lagos State may also soon have a cause to cheer as a sum of N1.205billion was captured for the repair of the Igamu Bridge, which has been in a state of disrepair.

The budget also made provisions for the construction of culverts and drains at flood prone areas on federal roads in the South East zone for which a provision of N3.031billion was provided.

A similar provision was made for culverts and drains at flood prone areas of federal road network in the North West zone, which received the same provision of N3.031billion.

In the South South zone, provision was also made for culverts drains and flood prone areas on federal road network in four locations in Rivers State for the sum of N2.6billion.

According to the document, which is also displayed on the official website of the Budget Office, the ministry is proposing to spend N16.679billion under the personnel sub-head while the sum of N22. 695billion is to be spent on overheads.

The ministry proposes to spend N145million on gaming and sports equipment, while local travel and transport was allocated N33million.

General maintenance services were allocated N18.2billion. Road and Bridges maintenance is to gulp N18.1billion, while the sum of N1.3billion was set aside for miscellaneous purposes.

Meals and refreshments was allocated N20million and N150.8 million set aside for honourium and sitting allowance.

In the budget, N20million was allocated for internet access charges, just as N7million is to be spent on sewage charges.