FG urged to include alternative, complementary medicine in health sector

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In a bid to promote holistic healthcare and ensure the well-being of Nigerians, the Federal Government, FG, has been called upon to include alternative and complementary medicine in the country’s health sector.

The plea was made by a group of experts in alternative medicine, who argue that integrating traditional healing practices into mainstream healthcare will lead to better health outcomes and improved access to affordable treatments.

The experts under the aegis of Association of Integrative Medicine Practitioners Nigeria, made the call during its 3rd Annual National Conference on Integrative Medicine, on Friday, in Abuja.

Speaking, the Association’s president, Hon. Johnson Elechi, highlighted the significant role complementary medicine plays in the treatment and prevention of diseases.

Elechi said the call became necessary to further strengthen the nation’s healthcare sector and assist some less privileged Nigerians who could not have access to the conventional healthcare delivery.

He noted that a substantial portion of the population relies on these practices, and by embracing them, the government can address health disparities and meet the diverse healthcare needs of Nigerians.

He said: “I call on the federal government of Nigeria, especially the Federal Ministry of Health to create a board of traditional, complementary and Alternative medicine, if the current programme to provide better health care delivery system to Nigerians is to succeed during this period of pandemic all over the world.

“Under this plan, the board would be expected to compile statistics on how many patients who attend complementary and Alternative health institutions and also by this plan promote and formulate the teaching of Alternative and Complementary Medicine in institutions throughout the country. our health

“This is a turning point in our health institution, any decision you make now and in the future may affect the entire people of Nigeria. I believe you would take advantage of this medium and get our help as there are so many people in our association of integrative medicine in this practice that will guide you in making Alternative and complementary medicine to attain its undisputed place as it is practiced in countries like India, South Africa, USA and Britain etc.

“I am proud to inform you that there are many Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in the practice of complementary and Alternative Medicine.”

Speaking on the theme of the conference”Integrative Medicine: “The New Global Medical Paradigm Shift “, the National Secretary of the Association, Dr. Usman Chiroma called for the passage of the Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicine Bil before the National Assembly to further change the narrative in Nigeria ‘s Healthcare system and bring healthcare delivery closer to the people.

Chiroma who expressed concern over the present state of healthcare system in the country expressed the readiness of the Association to complement the efforts of the Government in repositioning the sector.

Other Speakers at the conference emphasized the need for effective public private sector collaboration in developing the nation’s health sector.