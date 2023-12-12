FG to tackle complex issues limiting capacity of police – Minister

The Minister of State for Police Affairs, Mrs Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, says the Federal Government is committed to tackling the complex issues that have limited the capability of the Nigeria Police Force (NFP).

Sulaiman-Ibrahim said this on Monday in Lagos State during a Citizens Town Hall engagement to strengthen policing in Nigeria.

She noted that as a forward-looking administration, they were committed to the deep reforms, backed by a robust implementation plan and innovative resource mobilisation and allocation, which had been the bane of previous reform efforts.

According to her, the goal is to see to the emergence of a world-class police force that is inclusive, intelligence-led, technology-driven, and community-based and that is alive to its constitutional responsibilities.

She said that she was confident and could assure that the Nigeria Police Force would live up to its responsibilities in ensuring the safety of the lives and properties of Nigerians.

The Minister noted that the town hall marked a significant shift in the approach of the Federal Government to policing, as it signified its commitment to full implementation of the community policing strategy as encapsulated in the Police Act 2020.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim said that security was local; therefore, Nigerians must acknowledge and embrace the unique dynamics of each community in our pursuit of a safer nation.

She said that the meeting was the first in an extensive series of engagements across the country to ensure that the grassroots understood the security dynamics and fostered community-specific solutions.

The Minister pointed out that local security interventions must, therefore, be designed based on local peculiarities and considerations, with the full participation of members of the various communities and blocks.

“For instance, some communities are experiencing security challenges relating to a very high influx of other nationals. Some others are struggling with insecurity relating to rapid urbanization.

“Some are struggling with insecurity triggered by resource control and the agrarian nature of their environment, amongst others,” she said.

The minister identified six foundational pillars to serve as strategic frameworks meticulously crafted to redefine and strengthen the NPF.

According to her, the first is technical and operational excellence: harnessing cutting-edge technology and refining operational protocols to elevate the capabilities of our police personnel.

“This will also include strengthening the air and marine capabilities of the Nigeria Police Force to boost its operational effectiveness.”

Sulaiman-Ibrahim said that there should be a comprehensive standardisation, modernisation and fortification initiative for the physical infrastructure of the NPF, including upgrading facilities and establishing command centres to bolster operational efficiency.

On the welfare of officers, she called for focusing on their well-being by implementing comprehensive support systems and healthcare measures.

The minister also called for the crafting of a comprehensive policy framework to serve as the backbone of the entire law enforcement apparatus, stressing the need to initiate a strategic branding campaign for the image of the force.

On community collaboration and public trust, Sulaiman-Ibrahim said that there should be the establishment of collaborative partnerships within the community to enhance citizen engagement and fortify public trust.

“These pillars collectively form the cornerstone of our efforts and aim to position the Nigeria Police Force on an efficient pathway characterised by transparency, public confidence, and a strong connection with the communities it serves,” she said.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, who assured of more security in the state, pointed out that more areas were being covered with CCTV cameras to arrest crimes and criminalities.

Sanwo-Olu, however, was sad over the frequent vandalisation of some of the CCTV cameras in some parts of the state, stressing that instructions have been given to the State CID to go after the vandals.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, said that the NPF was committed to the security of lives and properties in all parts of Nigeria. (NAN)