FG to invest in education, healthcare, job opportunities for youths, says Minister

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Federal Government has pledged to invest in education, healthcare, and employment opportunities for Nigerian youth.

This commitment was made by the Minister of Youth Development, Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim, during the Africa/National Youth Day celebration held on Tuesday in Abuja.

The event, organized by the Federal Ministry of Youth Development in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund, served as a platform to recognize and celebrate the invaluable contributions of the youth to national development.

In her keynote address, Dr. Ibrahim said: “Education, healthcare, and employment opportunities are not just privileges; they are fundamental rights that every young Nigerian deserves. By investing in these areas, we invest in the future of our country.

“We will also increase our support for youth in agriculture in line with the priorities of the administration.”

The minister further emphasized the importance of the youth in shaping Nigeria’s future.

She declared that they are not merely the leaders of tomorrow, but also the leaders of today, whose ideas have the potential to transform communities, nations, and the continent.

The Minister also highlighted the government’s commitment to promoting new technologies in Nigeria, noting that the country’s tech ecosystem, home to several startups and tech hubs, is already making waves on the global stage.

In his remarks, the Minister of State for Youth Development, Mr. Ayodele Olawande, called on all stakeholders in the youth development sector to provide an enabling environment for young people to thrive.

“Together, let us forge a path that transcends borders, a path that leads to a future where the potential of every young Nigerian is harnessed for the greater development of our nation,” Olawande stated

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, Ismaila Abubakar, also emphasized the role of the youth in driving positive change and national development.

“The youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow; they are the architects of today’s progress,” he said.

The event was marked by the African Union’s theme, ‘1 million Next Level is knocking: Youth-led Movement That Transcends Borders,’ and the sub-theme, ‘Renewed Hope for the Youth: Harnessing our Creativity and Potential for National Development.’