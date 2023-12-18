FG to empower Chibok community with farming equipment worth N210m

The Federal Government is to empower the Chibok Community in Borno with farming equipment and other skill acquisition accessories worth N210 million.



Mrs Grace Njoku, the Head of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Women Affairs, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Monday.



She stated that the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, made the government’s plan known when a delegation from Chibok community, led by its District Head, Ahmadu Usman, paid a courtesy visit to the minister in Abuja.



She said the efforts was to revitalise the economy of the area, after the kidnapping incident of students from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok in 2014.



She added that after consultation with the management of American University, Yola, it was agreed that 50 per cent of the money paid by the Federal Government as school fees for the kidnapped Chibok girls in the university be invested in the community.

According to her, this will bring relief to the community from the psychological trauma experienced after the terrible incident, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration.



She explained that “through collaboration, the American University will use the N210 million raised to buy industrial machines for milling of rice, corn and solar pumping machine for irrigation farming.



“Also, fish grilling machine, sewing machines, tricycle trucks, among others, will be purchased to improve the community’s means of livelihood, as well as for socio-economic growth and development.”



Dr Asabe Vilita-Bashir, the Director-General, Maryam Babangida National Women Development Centre (MBNCWD), said the gesture was to restore hope in members of the community.



Vilita-Bashir urged the community to key into the project to improve members’ living standard.

Responding, district head of the Chibok community thanked government for the assistance.



Usman said the equipment would boost the economy of the community, assuring that the community would put them to good use for the benefit of affected families and the community.