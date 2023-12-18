FG to build six building materials manufacturing hubs – Minister

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – In a bid to foster economic growth, create jobs, and lessen dependency on imports, the Federal Government of Nigeria has outlined plans to establish six building materials manufacturing hubs, one in each of the country’s six geopolitical zones.

This announcement was made by Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, at the African Housing Awards held in Abuja on Sunday night.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Usman Osidi, Dangiwa detailed the government’s commitment to providing housing for Nigerians, as well as the strategic steps to ensure quick, easy, and efficient access to land.

He said, “Our plan is to build six building materials manufacturing hubs, one in each of the six geopolitical zones of the country.

“We have composed a land reforms team comprising state governments, traditional rulers, relevant agencies, professional bodies, academia, stakeholders to ensure buy-in and inclusivity.”

The Minister further encouraged all stakeholders in housing delivery across Africa, and particularly in Nigeria, to acknowledge the responsibility connected with their roles.

“We must be constantly reminded that our job is to house Africa. There are millions in need of housing and they cut across all income segments.

“The energy we commit or do not commit impacts positively or negatively on those in need of housing solutions,” Dangiwa stated.

Intensifying the focus on domestic capacity building, Dangiwa stated, “We have also prioritized building materials manufacturing in the country.

“To ensure success, we have composed a Building Manufacturing Task Team comprising of experts and representatives from relevant government agencies, academia, professional bodies, and industry associations.”

This team, he explained, will conduct an in-depth assessment of the current state of the building materials manufacturing sector and produce a strategic plan for reforming it.

The Minister also announced the composition of a Multi-Agency Delivery Team aimed at increasing the stock of housing supply.

The team, comprising experienced professionals with expertise in housing development, urban planning, infrastructure, finance, and project management, will ensure all housing agencies work in unison to provide quality houses to the Nigerian populace.

Dangiwa congratulated the institutions and individuals being recognized at the awards for their outstanding contributions to the housing sector.

Festus Adebayo, the Convener of the African Housing Awards Night, explained that the event was designed to honor companies and individuals who have excelled in the housing sector.

He expressed optimism that the Federal Government’s new plans would significantly impact the industry and the nation’s housing situation.