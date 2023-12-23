FG orders probe of Immigration officers at Seme border over misconduct

Interior Minister, Tunji-Ojo

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has ordered a probe into the misbehaviour and unprofessionalism of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) personnel at the border with Seme.

The personnel were said to have acted in ways that were contrary to the Standard Operating Procedure of Service.

Similarly, the Comptroller General of Immigration, Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, has stated that the service would not hesitate to take necessary actions if allegations against the personnel were found to be true.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer of Immigration, Dr Dotun Aridegbe, the CG expressed shock at the personnel’s actions and reassured the public that prompt action is being taken to conduct a comprehensive investigation.

The statement reads: “The NIS is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and service to the nation.

“In response to these allegations, the NIS is implementing changes at our borders to ensure the smooth passage of migrants without compromising national security.

“The Comptroller General is personally overseeing these changes to address any shortcomings and to reinforce a culture of accountability within the Service.

“The NIS acknowledges the importance of public trust and wishes to encourage the general public to report any unprofessional conduct or provide feedback through the following official platforms: X (Twitter): @Nigimmigration Instagram: Nigimmigration NIS Contact Center: 09121900655, 09121556359 and 09121477092.

“The Service assures the public that all feedback and complaints will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken to address any misconduct.

“The Comptroller General is confident that, with the continued support of the Honourable Minister of Inter, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and his dedication to fostering a disciplined and effective workforce within the NIS, the Service will overcome challenges and strengthen its commitment to professionalism, accountability, and public trust.

“We remain committed to our mandate of ensuring the security of our borders and facilitating the smooth movement of people. We appreciate the cooperation of the public in helping us maintain the highest standards of professionalism and accountability.”