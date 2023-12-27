FG must end brutal killing of innocent people in Plateau – Falana

Falana

Human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has called on the Nigerian government to stop the wanton killings in Plateau State.

The Chairman Alliance on Surviving Covid 19, and Beyond (ASCAB), made this known in a statement he personally signed on Wednesday.

Falana who expressed sadness over the killings of innocent Nigerians in Plateau listed casualties recorded in the last 20 months in the state.

His words: “The brutal killing of unarmed citizens has become the order of the day in Plateau State. Even though the Federal Government and the Plateau State Government had set up judicial and administrative panels of enquiry, the culprits that were identified and recommended for prosecution were treated like sacred cows. Hence, the wanton killing of innocent people and destruction of properties have continued unabated .The casualties recorded in the last 20 months include the following:

1. On April 10, 2022, 250 people killed in a series of attacks in the State by a gang of bandits. The police did not arrest any of the murderers.

2. On May 16, 2023, about 87 people were killed and 39 injured during an attack on villages in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State. The spokesperson of the state police command Alabo Alfred disclosed that seven suspects in connection with the attack had been arrested. The suspects were not prosecuted.

3. On October 1, 2023, at least eight people were killed and five more injured in an attack on the Du community of the Kwall District, part of the Rigwe Chiefdom. The police did not arrest the murderers.

4. On December 24, 2023, a group of bandits killed about 145 citizens and even had time to record their atrocities in video, which they later circulated. As usual, the Federal Government has condemned the brutal killing of unarmed citizens. The Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, CP Okoro Alawari who said that the deadly attacks took place in 12 villages of Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State and that 221 houses, 27 motorcycles and eight motor vehicles were burnt down.

In a similar vein, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, said his troops had responded to several distress calls during the attacks. Abubakar said: “In the last 48 hours, we have responded to 36 distress calls from different locations, simultaneously. As we speak, some of our men are in hospital due to the injuries sustained in the attacks. But we are committed to ensuring that we put a stop to all criminal activities in Plateau.”

But MACBAN has said Fulani and their cattle had become targets of revenge by armed youths in Bokkos LGA of the state. The state chairman of the association, Muhammed Nuru Abdullahi, has accused security personnel of colluding with farmers to attack the Fulani herders. According to him,

“ The whole problem started as a result of cattle rustling where three cattle breeders were killed and 181 cows were attempted to be rustled on 23/12/2023 (Saturday), but they failed. While on Sunday 24/12/23, twenty two people were killed in the aforementioned villages, there was burning of Fulani houses in Makada, Matalem, Momndun, Matol, Tashan maikarfi, Yelwan nono, Fokos, Shoro and Morfet villages. About 130 houses were burnt and demolished. This unprovoked act of criminality is totally condemnable particularly at a time that we have put behind us incidents of the past to work with government and security agencies to ensure lasting peace in our communities.”

In view of the conflicting accounts of the deadly attacks the Federal Government ought to carry out a full investigation into the killing and destruction of properties. The culprits should be fished out and prosecuted without any delay. However, in order to end the incessant clashes between farmers and herders the Federal Government should establish ranches in Plateau State and other States of the Federation for animal husbandry. After all, the Buhari administration had provided N6.2 billion for the establishment of ranches in Katsina State.

In addressing violent conflicts in the country generally, the federal, state and local governments should address the root cause of physical insecurity which is rooted in poverty and inequality.”