FG launches 5-year roadmap on data protection, expects over N125bn revenue

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) launched the Nigeria Data Protection Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (NDP-SRAP 2023-2027) on Wednesday in Abuja.

The action plan is expected to create about 500,000 jobs and generate more than N125 billion in revenues.

The launch of the five-pillar NDP-SRAP held concurrently with a capacity-building workshop on Data Privacy and Protection for Data Protection Officers.

The five pillars are governance, ecosystem and technology, human capital development, cooperation and collaboration as well as funding and sustainability.

NDPC’s National Commissioner, Dr Vincent Olatunji, said at the launch that the NDP-SRAP and the training were important to enable the commission to achieve its mandate of having a robust data protection sector.

He recalled that part of the “Renewed Hope’’ agenda of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration was to create about two million jobs in the digital economy sector.

The data protection sector alone could create more than 500,000 jobs, he said.

“The NDP-SRAP comprises interlinked initiatives and activities like job, wealth creation, human capital development, revenue generation, foundational initiatives for the digital economy and enhancing Nigeria’s global reputation.

“These activities are expected to create about 500,000 jobs, generate revenue of more than N125 billion and expand the sector within the lifespan of this roadmap.

“The roadmap will contribute to the growth of the country’s international businesses and its global competitiveness in human capital.

“In security, it is one area that will check malicious use of identity; unauthorised access to people’s data and information used for various things; build trust and improve the global perception of Nigerians,’’ Olatunji said.

He added that jobs in the data protection sector were not limited to any profession because the NDP-SRAP has more than 69 activities embedded in the five pillars.

According to him, public institutions, the private sector, civil society organisations, and the media have roles to play to ensure an effective action plan.

He said the commission was considering endorsing a Data Protection and Certification body where certified professionals worked as obtainable in global practice.

Olatunji lamented that certified professionals in Nigeria had foreign certifications, which were expensive to obtain through examinations and the annual renewal of the certifications.

“We have the competence to have our own home-grown solutions and certifications that compare favourably with those around the globe,’’ he said.

Olatunji explained that the roadmap took one year to prepare and was recognised in the “Renewed Hope’’ agenda mandates and the blueprints of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

In his submission, Mr Ivan Anya, Chairman Board of Trustees, Licensed Data Protection Compliance Organisations (LDPCOs), said a lot of engagements were on-going to ensure the implementation of the roadmap.

Anya said there were currently about 150 LDPCOs and more were expected to register to create opportunities for the development of the country’s data protection ecosystem.

According to him, increased activities are expected since the NDP-SRAP is a working document.

In his remarks, Dr Ayodeji Oyewole, President, Institute of Information Management, (IM-Africa), commended the initiatives of the NDPC to improve Nigeria’s data and information management landscape.

He noted that the commission was identifying opportunities that would help to strengthen the economy and provide platforms for professionals to develop their careers and help others to find career paths.

He added that from the content of the roadmap, it would have a futuristic impact on the country and ensure sustainability.

One hundred-and-fifty data protection officers participated at the workshop.