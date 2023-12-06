FG intensifies commitment to irrigation systems to upscale food production

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, has intensified its commitment to irrigation systems to upscale food production across the country under the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ by President Bola Tinubu on food security mandate.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr Joseph Utsev, gave the assurance at the ongoing 5-day National Workshop of the Nigerian National Committee on Irrigation and Drainage, NINCID, with the theme, ‘The role of Irrigation and Drainage Practices for Food Security in Nigeria’ in Kano, Kano State.

Utsev who was represented by the Director, Irrigation and Drainage, Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr Oyeronke Oluniyi, reiterated that the Federal Government is committed to ensuring adequate water supply to homes, industries and for agriculture purposes nationwide.

The statement reads in part, “He stressed the crucial need for a paradigm shift away from conventional rain-fed and unregulated practices towards a sustainable and efficient approach to land and water use management.

“He added that this transition can be realized through the stimulation, promotion, and development of water and land resources, specifically focusing on irrigation and drainage as well as flood control and river training, in alignment with the core values of the International Committee on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) and by extension, NINCID.

“He also noted that this strategy aims to mitigate threats such as land degradation, deforestation, rapid population growth, socio-economic development, and climate change, ensuring the long-term sustainability of water resources.

“The Honourable Minister further disclosed that the present administration places a high priority on the water sector for socio-economic development, aligning closely with objectives relating to poverty reduction, integrated model farms development, employment generation, and environmental management.

“Furthermore, he emphasized that irrigated agriculture, in its diverse forms and scales, stands out as a critical factor in the country’s food security strategies.”

According to the Minister, Nigeria, with a potential irrigation capacity of 3.14 million hectares, has gained recognition as one of the 54 active committees by ICID.

He also recalled Nigeria’s membership in ICID since 1970, highlighting continuous active participation through the National Committee on Irrigation and Drainage, NINCID, and in acknowledgment of this commitment, Nigeria has received a hosting right for the ICID-Africa Regional Conference slated for 2025.

Meanwhile, He (Utsev) expressed optimism regarding nationwide expansion of irrigation areas and encouraged stakeholders and participants at the workshop to actively contribute to crafting resolutions that will strengthen and consolidate sustainable irrigation practices in Nigeria.

Also, during the session, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Didi Walson-Jack, OON, mni, who was represented by the Deputy Director in the Irrigation and Drainage Department, Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Florence Oyakhirome, emphasized that NINCID was established to enhance irrigation development in Nigeria through robust dialogue among policymakers and operators.

Walson-Jack urged participants to provide recommendations aimed at achieving food security and poverty alleviation.

In her welcome address, the Director Irrigation and Drainage, Engr. Oyeronke Oluniyi, who was represented by Deputy Director Irrigation and Drainage, Engr Hauwa Sadique, emphasized that the workshop aims to unite experts to deliberate on the advancements in irrigation and drainage development in Nigeria, including exploring emerging technological innovations in the sector.

The National Programme Coordinator (TRIMING PROJECT) Engr. Peter Manjuk presented the overview on the impact of Triming Project on completed Kano River Irrigation Project (KRIP) and the Hadejia Valley Irrigation Project (HVIP) towards increased food production and improved livelihoods of farming Communities.

The highlight of the opening ceremony of the 5-day workshop/meeting was the inauguration of 12 N0S Desks Officers of Water Users Association (WUA) for the 12 River Basin Development Authorities in the Country.