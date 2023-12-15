FG, IFAD, AFD to unveil 8-year value chain project for N’West, N’East farmers

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS food production, nutrition and security remain in the front burner of the economy, the Federal Government of Nigeria, International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, Nigeria, and the French Development Agency, AFD, Thursday, disclosed moves to unveil an eight year new agricultural project tagged ‘Value Chain in Northern Nigeria’ for the North West and North East regions.

This was made known to journalists on the sidelines of an ‘Official Wrap-up Workshop Value Chain North, VCN, Project Design Mission’ in Abuja.

The Director, Policy Coordinating Unit, PCU, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Musa Bukar, explained the essence of the wrap-up workshop, which is to basically collate all the responses of stakeholders from the three zones that the teams went to, and also harmonize their findings, therefore, come up with a better project design for implementation.

According to Bukar, the Value Chain in Northern Nigeria, VCN, is to be co-funded by the French Development Agency and the International Fund for Agricultural Development.

He said: “This journey started about two weeks back when teams of consultants and other stakeholders were sent out to the field in three zones of Borno representing Yobe and Borno States, then Kano; Kano, Jigawa, Katsina and Sokoto representing the Sokoto-Kebbi Zone.

“The teams that have gone out met with stakeholders in the agricultural sector to seek for their opinions, contributions on how the new VCN Project will effectively take-off and will impact on the lives of the rural dwellers as well as rural farmers.

“All these stakeholders’ opinions were received and on today’s occasion, we are going to collate all the responses of stakeholders from the three zones that the teams have went so that we look into it or harmonize it and come up with a better project design over the time.

“If it takes off, the VCN Project will be for eight years, and for now eight States will be involved in the pilot project because eight States have been targeted and it is an eight-year Programme.

“The commencement date cannot be specific because now we are at the design stage and even this design stage, however fast we look at it, it will reach up to around September 2024. It is after the design then the negotiation will follow, and the agreements will follow. So I cannot specifically tell when it will take-off but whenever it took off, then we are looking at a eight year project period.

“The value chains are maize, rice, millet, cowpea, and sorghum. These are major staple food crops in most States in northern Nigeria. These are the value chain crops that we’re targeting.”

Meanwhile, he (Musa) said VCN targeted value chains include maize, rice, millet, cowpea, and sorghum because these are major staple food crops in most States in northern Nigeria.

As for the participants, he said, “We have what we refer to as direct and indirect participants.

“Directly the project is targeting about that is 354 direct beneficiaries, then for the indirect beneficiaries, it will be around a million or over 900,000 across the States.”

However, he said the teams during the field mission identified some major gaps and they will be addressed, “The gaps actually that was the reason for the mission because there was initially a project called the ‘Climate Change Adaptation and Agribusiness Support Programme’, which was also funded by International Fund for Agricultural Development, the project was closed in 2021.

“So we are out on the field to meet with the beneficiaries of that former project as well as the direct participant in the projects to find out the gaps.

“So the area that this project is looking at is agricultural technology transfer, rural economy, climate change adaptation Programme, that’s the Climate Smart Agriculture. These are the gaps that we want to fill.

“We want to also include the agricultural technology innovation, that is the ICT4D. We want to digitalize the agricultural sector, how to pass information, digitalize how to distribute inputs, how to even gather data because this the digital age, so we want to digitalize small scale farmers to you know come on board to get the easiest or how to receive and deliver every aspect of the project.”

He also said there will be as well counterpart funding from the States and Federal Government.

Also speaking, the Country Director, IFAD, Nigeria, Dede Ekoue, said women will be major focus during the VCN Project implementation, based on the strategic role they play in the family and community.

Ekoue said: “One element that we think that we have to strengthen is the representation of women in the design process, because for now, we have touched less than 20% of stakeholders were women. We know Nigeria, as at least 50% of actors, the population is the women, and we need to address that.

“The second element that we have to address is that as we design the programme we have to make sure that the specific interest of women are taken into account, we know gender inequality carries a high cost for the economy.

“So we will be working on gender transformative approach that can empower women to enhance the productivity in agriculture, enhance the production and enhance the income.

“This is key because when women and empowered, then everyone gains including the household gains and nation gains. So this is really important for us in line with the gender policy for agriculture developed and approved by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Women empowerment is critical because it’s good for the growth of agriculture, income, and nutrition. When women have more money, they will invest in the nutrition of the family. So nutrition will also be important.

All of those things should work together to ensure resilience; resilience to climate shocks, resilience to fragility, and what is even more important is they work together to reduce food insecurity in the region.

Meanwhile, she made it clear that, “On the funds, I think that at this point, we are not finalizing yet the amount. What is important is to first make a finalize the scope of needs; this is what we have done, now we are going to do the costing and based on the costing, we will finalize the amount of investments.

“What is really important also is not just the needs, it is the approach of intervention. For example from the field, what we have seen as a priority intervention for now, and that could change is first making sure that the farmers have access to the critical inputs to improve their productivity.

“Second, work on the ecosystem of agriculture in that area, which means infrastructure that can help them enhance their production.

“Third element that is important is the financing access to find this, farmers are always complaining about the high costs of loans and also the delay in getting this funding.

“Fourth that is critical for us is connecting the farmers with the markets that is already been done through the VCDP Commodity Alliance Forum. So we’re going to adapt the commodity Alliance Forum also in the northern part; northeast and northwest so that more farmers can have access to businesses to which they can sell.”

She also added that, “One thing that we will not forget is youth employment. So we will be supporting entrepreneurship of young people, and that is very important as part of the support to the country to appease and stabilize some of the areas in the northeast and northwest that are challenged by conflict or tension.”

Also, the Country Director, AFD, Xavier Muron, disclosed that the idea to fund the project has been there, and AFD and IFAD have been working together to fund agricultural Projects in other parts of the world.

According to Muroe, the idea basically is to connect remote areas, farmers to their customers, so we work through food corridors to prevent post-harvesting losses specifically and also make sure that farmers will get value from what they produce.

“The idea to fund this project was taken long time ago. I mean, the decision was taken long time ago, because we used to partner with IFAD worldwide when it comes to finance family agriculture, and here in Nigeria we already invested in in the agri sector to the RAM project, Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project, RAMP.

“On the modality to disburse the funds, it will go through States, and the design mission was aiming at not fully selecting States so far but selecting at least some geographical zones, and at the end it will go by the States if they are willing to be part of the project or not, they will be the ones to decide.

“We will provide them with some big features as regards the project, and that will be their call to say okay, I want to be part of it because it’s important for my population, or basically, they think that they got enough support in that regard from maybe other projects.

“On funds, AFD is putting in, so far we plan 350 million Euros in our budget but it could be more depending on the number of States that will be involved and the number of value chains that will be targeted but yet we already get this feedback from our budget to at least put 50 million Euros or 2 million Euros, or basically let’s say 55 to 60 million USD.”

He also explained that, “The funds will come as a badge, we will go to our board next year, once the design is completed we wil get the final approval and after that it will be the time for implementation.

“But it will be disbursed in tranches through States as I mentioned earlier but there is no reason we don’t commit the entire money by now. I mean once the design is complete.”