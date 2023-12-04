FG frees 399 inmates to decongest Kaduna facilities

By Ibrahim Hassan

Kaduna- The Federal Government in its determination to release 4,068 inmates with the option of fine/ compensation nationwide, has commenced the release of 399 inmates targeted for Kaduna State.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo said in Kaduna on Monday, that the gesture was to decongest Custodial Centres and make them humane for proper

formation and rehabilitation of offenders to take place.

Represented by Barrister John Otukan, the Minister said there were about 80,804

Inmates in 253 custodial facilities nationwide, which total installed capacity for the 253 Custodial Centres adds up to less than 50,000.

“This shows that our Custodial facilities are over-crowded; necessitating this initiative we are flagging off today, which is targeted towards addressing the overcrowding

conundrum bedevilling our Custodial Centres and their reformatory function.”

He said most of the benefitting ínmates on the verge of their freedom were indigents who could not afford to pay their fines and were languishing in custody.

“The sum of Five hundred and Eighty-five Million Naira only (N585,000,000.00) was raised by philanthropic individuals, groups and corporate bodies, as part of their corporate social responsibility, for this purpose.”

“Hence, all inmates in Custodial Centres who have fines and/or compensation not exceeding One Million Naira only (N1D00D00D0) are qualified, and would benefit from this gesture In addition, we are also

providing each of them a stipend to enable them to return to their communities.”

“Suffice it to mention at this point that we are not just releasing them to their fates; we have given them requisite training aimed at impacting their lives functionally and equipping them with the knowledge for their self-reliance upon discharge. The training also covers their civic duties and responsibilities

as citizens, and strategies of refraining from reoffending,” he said.

“In line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mantra of Renewed Hope, the benefitting inmates have been given a second opportunity to get back on track and contribute to the ongoing development of our dear nation. It is said that no one truly knows a nation until one has been inside its custodial facilities.

It is based on this premise that this administration is poised to transform Custodial and non-custodial facilities to ensure compliance with international human rights standards and good correctional practices,” he said.

The Minister appreciated the Controller-General of Corrections and staff of the Nigerian Correctional Service for providing the needed platform and mechanisms towards the safe and humane custody of inmates.

” The Service has contributed to national security by ensuring the custody of deviants, thereby protecting the society. This administration will support the Service in ensuring that it functions effectively and efficiently, especially in the area of upscaling staff and inmates’ welfare,” he said.

He appreciated all stakeholders who facilitated the noble gesture as their corporate social responsibility.

” We all have a stake in ensuring that offenders are properly reformed, rehabilitated and reintegrated back into their communities. By so doing. we will be promoting public safety and by extension, national security. It behoves all of us therefore to ensure that we support offenders’ reformatory process.

I also use this opportunity to call on the larger community to receive

these returning citizens with open arms. They should refrain from stigmatising against them as it can drive them back to offending the law, which will further

endanger the society.”

“To the benefitting inmates, I implore you to see this as a second chance to make things right again. You are therefore advised to stay off crime and criminality, and all join hands with our father, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, to make Nigeria a great nation. Abide by the instructions and training you

have received while in custody, and be a good ambassador in your communities,” he said.

In his remarks, the Controller of Correctional Service in Kaduna State, Dr Ado Saleh, said the sum of N10,000 was given to all the released inmates.

“I’m here to present 110 inmates as part of the 399 inmates targeted for Kaduna State as part of the Federal Government’s effort of decongesting the Nigerian Custodial Centres nationwide,” he said.

He explained that as part of the flag-off, Kaduna State Command freed 281 inmates as a takeoff, and about 120 were freed in Zaria.

He said the inmates had undergone a series of programmes such as guidance counselling. “That is upon release what do they intend to do and what are their plans after release? In addition to that, there was family reconciliation, family engagement and with the community as well, so that upon release they would not be astray, they would not be stranded. Re-entry is always a serious challenge to every inmate, it has been an issue going by the current situation in the country,” he said.

Representatives of the freed inmates who spoke to journalists in Kaduna and Zaria Custodial Centres appreciated the administration of President Tinubu and promised to live a decent and lawful life in future