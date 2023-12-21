FG distributes production materials, ancillaries to 200 poultry farmers in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

The Federal Government, FG, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has commenced the distribution of production materials and ancillaries to 200 poultry farmers in Enugu State.

Some of the production and ancillaries distributed to farmers are feeds and plastic transportation cage.

The beneficiaries of the programme were given 5 bags of feed, one plastic transportation cage to carry their chicken and envelope containing money for transport.

Handing over the items to the beneficiaries, the team leader from Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Abuja Mrs.Ngozika Obidimma said that the ministry was doing this to encourage livestock farmers.

She charged the beneficiaries to make use of the items given to them to make the animal healthy, warning that they should not sell it, adding that the cage was to assist them take their chickens to the market.

“Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is doing this to encourage the livestock farmers. Make use of the items, don’t go and sell them. Make your animals healthy. A healthy anal is a healthy nation,” she said.

Declaring the event open, the Enugu State Commissioner for Agriculture and Agro-Industrialization, Mr. Patrick Nwabueze Ubru lauded the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security for supporting farmers in the state, adding that they have been receiving support in different aspects from the Ministry.

The commissioner Ubru, represented by the permanent secretary, Victor Ngwu, who blamed the cost of chicken on the high cost of feed, urged the beneficiaries to make proper use of the feed on their chicken.

He reminded them the benefit of not selling the fees but using it on their bed, adding that it will them make more money and also get a healthy one for their consumption.

“I appreciate the Federal Ministry of Agriculture for supporting our farmers. We have received a lot of support from them such as cassava stem, maize, chemical, fertilizer and so on and today, we are receiving support for livestock farmers. Take our basket of appreciation back to the ministry.

Earlier, the Enugu State Coordinator of Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Mr Peter Nworgu reminded the farmers to invest what will be given to them properly, adding that more is on the pipe line and would be shared early next year, 2024.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Chijioke Nwobodo said he was elated being one of the beneficiaries of Federal Government support to farmers, adding that it was a very big leverage considering the difficult situation the country is facing.