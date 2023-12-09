FG commits to train 2 million youths in digital skills, redesign NYSC

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

IN a bid to combat the rising tide of youth unemployment, the Federal Government has announced plans to train two million youths every two years in digital skills.

The Minister of State for Youth, Mr. Ayodele Olawande, stated this during the opening ceremony of the 5th World Youth Peace, Security, and Economic Development Summit held in Abuja on Friday.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Mohammed Abdullahi, the Minister said: “When we have security, we are able to attain peace, and with peace comes unity. We believe that unity can be leveraged to drive national development.

“Without jobs for the youth, there can be no true security. Therefore, the mandate of the ministry is to ensure that as many young people as possible who are willing to work have employment opportunities.

“We are also going to invest a lot in digital training. We aim to train at least two million youths every two years to ensure that they have digital skills. By doing these things, we aim to benefit from the tech industry that is growing massively in Nigeria.”

He revealed that the government plans to overhaul the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to emphasize skill development.

The Minister stated that the current skill acquisition programs at NYSC orientation camps have not been achieving the desired results.

“We plan to redesign the NYSC to emphasize skill development. We have observed that the current skill acquisition programs at NYSC orientation camps are not yielding the desired results, as not everyone can become an entrepreneur.

“There was a study we conducted when we took office. We aimed to determine what parents desire for their young people as they enroll in and graduate from school. Through our research, we discovered that over 70% of parents simply want their children to leave school and secure employment. However, in their current efforts to combat unemployment, NYSC has chosen to focus on Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED).

“We don’t believe that everyone is cut out to be an entrepreneur. That’s why we want to introduce internships and believe that the government must work to create opportunities for those who are not willing to pursue the path of self-employment,” Olawande added.

The Minister further disclosed that the government would inaugurate a technical committee on youth development, focusing on skills development through the ‘One Youth, Two Skills’ initiative.

Meanwhile, Professor Godwill Richman, President of the West African Youth Peace Mission (WAYPEM), highlighted the challenging circumstances faced by youth across the globe.

He emphasized the urgent need to address the spiraling youth unemployment and restiveness.

“Sadly, youths in this continent and indeed across the globe, constitute the bulk of humanity and preponderate the world. The grim reality of the situation of our youths today is a harsh reminder of the postulation of that famous English Political Philosopher, Sir Thomas Hobbes, who wrote in the dark ages, that human life is solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short,” Richman said.

He revealed plans to unveil the World Peace Centre (WPC), a $50 billion commercial complex aimed at advancing youth development.

The complex will include a modern specialist university, banking hall, an event center, multi-purpose training facilities for youths and women, administrative offices, and staff quarters.

Both leaders echoed a shared commitment to empowering Nigeria’s youth and fostering peaceful economic development, underscoring the theme of the summit: ‘Youth and Peaceful Economic Development’.