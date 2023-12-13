FG assures aircraft leasing companies guarantee on their assets

Festus Keyamo

….Positive revolution imminent in Nigeria’s aviation industry – Onyema

By Prince Okafor

Aircraft leasing companies have been guaranteed recovery of their assets leased to Nigerian airlines in case of default.

This was the submission of the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, when officials of the Boeing company, the manufacturers of Boeing air planes and officials of Aercap, the world’s biggest aircraft leasing company, led by the Chairman of Air Peace, Dr. Allen Onyema, paid him a courtesy visit.

The development came as a step in the right direction following antecedent, as Onyema stated that positive revolution is imminent in Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Boeing and Aercap have also expressed their willingness to offer Nigerian carriers dry lease opportunities if certain conditions were met by the country.

Vanguard had reported that while the biggest airlines in the world thrive on their partnership with lessors through dry leasing and other forms of financing for their aircraft acquisitions, the Nigerian airlines are not that fortunate because lessors worldwide, for over a decade now, have unofficially blacklisted Nigerian airlines from such opportunities as the lessors claimed that the country had not helped in the recovery of aircraft from defaulting airlines in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Don’t take your appointment for granted, Ariwoola tells Federal High Court judges

However, stated that the desire of the current administration is to strengthen the capacity of the indigenous Nigerian airlines to compete on the global stage.

He stressed that the resolve of the federal government is to guarantee the release of lessors’ assets to its owners from any defaulting Nigerian airline.

He said: “The decision to enable lessors afford Nigerian airlines dry lease options is in line with the plans of the federal government to boost the capacity of Nigerian airlines in order to enable them compete effectively in the international air transport market.

“Boeing, Aercap and other lessors would be guarantee the release of their assets from any Nigerian carrier whenever there is default. This is a new era and a new government, which has the emphasis to create enabling environment for Nigerian airlines.

“Lessors will not be shortchanged over their assets, we will do everything necessary to safeguard lessors assets from airlines in the case of default.

“Lessors should inform us on the airline they are dealing with so that government would carry out due diligence on the operator’s financial status and other vital records.”

On his part, Air Peace boss, laud the Minister and the federal government for the commitment to help Nigerian carriers by agreeing in principle to give such guarantees to lessors worldwide.

He said, “By the Minister’s promise today, the government has indicated that it is not paying lip service to its plan to provide lifeline and support to Nigerian airlines and a positive revolution in the aviation industry is now imminent”.

Onyema also commended the Minister on the stand he took for Nigeria on Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) in order to protect Nigerian carriers during the just concluded 15th International Civil Aviation Organisation Air Service Negotiation (ICAN2023) held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where he led the country to, not only refuse the usual short-changing of the country through lopsided BASA agreements but, in one instance, walked out on a powerful nation that has disrespectfully refused to abide by the principle of reciprocity in her treatment of Nigerian airlines contrary to the BASA signed by both countries.

Vanguard