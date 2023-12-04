FG approves recruitment of 200 doctors, others for FMC, Abeokuta

Doctors

By James Ogunnaike

As part of efforts to replace health workers who have migrated to foreign countries from the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, Ogun State, in recent times, the federal government has approved the recruitment of 200 medical and clinical staff at the hospital.

Vanguard, reliably gathered that the approval to employ the new staff was contained in a letter from the office of the Head of Service of the Federation, dated 24 November, 2023 and addressed to the FMC Medical Director.

The letter marked, HCSF/SPSO/ODD/E&WP/650361, was in response to a request by the medical centre to employ more staff, and it was titled, ‘RE: Application For A Waiver To Employ Staff At Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta’.

The letter of approval read, “I am directed to refer to your letter ref. no. SMH.587/S.26/T/73 dated 31st August, 2023 on the above subject, and convey the approval of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation for a waiver to enable Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, to fill a total of two hundred (200), positions,” the letter partly read.

The FMC was granted a waiver to employ 100 medical staff on the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure; 50 nursing officers and 50 nursing superintendents on Consolidated Health Salary Structure.

This approval, it was said, “is based on and limited to the 2023 Approved Establishment position of the Centre which covers the proposed recruitment.”

The Ogun FMC was advised by the letter to “obtain the clearance of the Budget Office of the Federation in line with the provisions of the extant circular issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation before the recruitment; and to adhere to extant rules including the Federal Character principle while filling the vacancies.”

Confirming the development in a telephone conversation, the FMC spokesman, Segun Orisajor, said the recruitment of new doctors and nurses would help in addressing the issue of staff shortages occasioned by the so-called Japa syndrome.

“Yes, it is (authentic). The Medical Director, Prof Adewale Musa-Olomu quite appreciates the Head of Service of the Federation and Ministers of Health for the kind gesture which will go a long way in reducing the heavy burden on the few hands on ground due to the Japa syndrome,” Orisajor said.