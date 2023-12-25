FG appoints HRH Samuel Sambo as member of Nigerian Philanthropy Office

The founder of the Sambo Foundation, His Royal Highness, Samuel Sambo, has been appointed as a member of the Nigerian Philanthropy Office (NPO).

Highness Sambo who is the Amadabo of Sambo-Ama in Twon Brass Kingdom, Bayelsa State was notified of his appointment via a letter signed by Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Office of the Vice President.

NPO is a private-led coordinating office established in the Office of the Vice President to drive catalytic support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs targeted sectors that have high job creation potential.

“The Office is aligned with the job creation vision of President Tinubu and the administration’s ongoing work with MSMEs.

“The Office aims to provide grants to start-ups in the Creative Industries, Climate Resilience and Agribusiness, and establish 12 shared working spaces in the 6 geo-political zones in the country.

“A high-level implementation committee has been established to advise the government and support in achieving the goals and objectives of the NPO. Given the leading role The Sambo Foundation plays in Nigeria,” the letter reads in part.

The date for the formal inauguration of the Committee is 12th January 2024, at the Banquet Hall, Aso Rock Villa by 11 a.m.

It will be recalled that The Sambo Foundation has been at the forefront of granting scholarships to indigent students in the Niger Delta region.

The nonprofit organization has also been involved in several welfare programmes including medical outreaches.