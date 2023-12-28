Festivities: Senator Salisu fetes constituents

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA: The Chairman, Senate Committee on ICT & Cyber Security, Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu, has distributed bags of rice, cash and other items to people in his Constituency.

Salisu, who is currently representing Ogun Central Senatorial District at the Upper chamber of the National Assembly, provide significant assistance to his constituents as they celebrate Christmas and prepare for the New Year festivities.

Senator Salisu’s donation of thousands of bags of rice, cash gifts, and various other items to his constituents across the six local government areas that make up Ogun Central Senatorial District aims to ensure that his the people, particularly, party faithful joyfully celebrate this year’s Christmas and usher in the new year with comfort.

According to a statement from his media office, this philanthropic initiative has been a consistent part of Senator Salisu’s largesse program over the years.

“Beyond his role as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on ICT & Cyber Security, Senator Salisu, recognizes the importance of the donation in alleviating the challenges faced by those struggling to meet their basic needs at this time”.

“It is part of the Senator’s way of giving back to his constituents who entrusted him with their mandate across party affiliations. It reflects his commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of the people he serves.”

The statement added that the festive gesture extended to all party faithful, religious organizations, traditional institutions, leaders from different sectors, and constituents across Ogun Central Senatorial District, showcasing Senator Salisu’s dedication to fostering goodwill and unity within the community.