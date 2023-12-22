Festive travel: Mubarak Musa ignites holiday joy, sponsors free buses for Nigerians

By Ayo Onikoyi

In a remarkable display of holiday generosity, Alh Dr. Mubarak Musa, Chairman of Almubee Group, has set the stage for widespread celebration by offering complimentary bus services during the Christmas and New Year season.

This philanthropic initiative extends a helping hand to individuals seeking cost-free transportation from Abuja to various destinations and back. The designated routes cover Plateau, Lagos, Enugu, Anambra, Kogi, Kano, and Kaduna State.

As word spread about this benevolent act, individuals at different terminals shared expressions of gratitude, showering praise on Alh. Dr. Mubarak Musa. Interviews with beneficiaries revealed a genuine and heartfelt appreciation for the Chairman’s thoughtful gesture.

The sentiment “God bless this man” echoed among those directly benefiting from the sponsored buses, highlighting the significant impact of the initiative on their holiday plans. Beneficiaries emphasized the positive and festive atmosphere infused into their Christmas and New Year celebrations due to Alh. Dr. Mubarak Musa’s generosity.

Beyond the practical aspect of facilitating holiday travel, this compassionate act positions Alh. Dr. Mubarak Musa as a beacon of goodwill, spreading joy and creating memorable experiences for many Nigerians during this festive season.