Fertility clinic hosts women to brunch, tour event

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

In a bid to advance fertility and wellness services, One Wellness Center, a licensed fertility and Wellness clinic, recently hosted a group of women to a brunch and tour event.

The event which was held on November 25 at the One Wellness Clinic, Lagos was organized to redefine fertility healthcare for more women by providing the latest in fertility treatments and a holistic approach to overall well-being.

Fertility Specialist, One Wellness Center, Dr. Jean Nassar, said: “The One Wellness Center brunch and tour event served as an opportunity to connect with the community of women and to educate more women on their options and fertility solutions. The clinic’s state-of-the-art facilities and unique approach to well-being sets it apart in the Nigerian healthcare landscape.

“The event kicked off with guests going on a tour of the cutting-edge facilities and witnessing firsthand the advanced technology and equipment that One Wellness Center has integrated into its services. The tour showcased the center’s commitment to providing a comprehensive range of healthcare services under one roof. Guests were also treated to finger food and flavoured water.

“The clinic boasts a state-of-the-art facility that combines the latest technological advancements and a commitment to creating a serene environment. The center is dedicated to offering a unique and holistic approach to well-being, ensuring the peace of mind of its clients.

The center adheres strictly to global and national medical ethics and confidentiality standards, providing a trustworthy and secure environment for its clients. This commitment underscores the clinic’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of integrity in healthcare practices.

“We are thrilled to have hosted this exclusive brunch and tour event, providing a glimpse into the innovative and compassionate healthcare services we offer at One Wellness Center. Our commitment is to implement advanced technology and a peaceful environment for all our clients. We believe in not just treating conditions but nurturing overall well-being”, she said.