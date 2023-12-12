Female police officer bags ICEN membership, dedicates certificate to IGP

A Nigerian female police corporal, Ikebudu Jennifer has been certified as a member of the Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria (ICEN).

Ikebudu, who bagged the certification of ACE – ICEN Associate, dedicated her certificate to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, and to the Commissioner of Police Enugu State Command, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu.

The National Conference 2023 of the 46th Investiture of Associate Membership, 26th Conferment of Fellowship and 13th Conferment of Professional Fellowship Doctorate (PfD) took place at Alheri Royal Apartment in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, Nigeria on Saturday, 9th December 2023.

Corporal Jennifer, who attended the conference in her clean service camouflage uniform together with the NPF lapel representing the Nigeria Police Force and it drew the general public admiration of the Nigeria Police Force and admiration from other participants, inductees, and awardees.

Corporal Jennifer’s dedication to her education and her ability to connect physical and economic security aspects of the nation have not gone unnoticed. In addition to her impressive academic background, she has also received numerous certificates, awards, and recommendations in various fields such as Education, ICT, and Security courses. This continuous pursuit of self-development showcases her commitment to excellence and expertise in these areas.

In 2018, she joined the Nigerian Police Force as a highly-skilled ICT specialist, an intelligent administrative clerk, and an excellent police detective.

Her stride evokes the importance of recognizing and rewarding outstanding officers like her, as they serve as role models for others in the force.

This recognition for Ikebudu Jennifer serves as motivation for the police force to continue pushing boundaries and embracing innovative approaches in education and policing. By continuously expanding their expertise, officers can effectively tackle emerging challenges and ensure the safety and security of the nation.