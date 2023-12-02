Female candidates dominate, as Ekiti holds LG polls

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekit

Female politicians were well represented as Ekiti State, on Saturday, held its first local government elections under Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

Meanwhile, after casting his vote at his Ward 6, Unit 003 Okelele Street, Ikogosi-Ekiti around 11.40 a.m., Governor Oyebanji commended voters and the umpire, SIEC, for the peaceful polls.

He told journalists he was delighted that people at the grassroots were able to choose their representatives at local government and the 177 wards without fear or threat or any form of crisis.

A remarkable development in today’s local government election was the unprecedented huge number of female candidates vying for various positions.

This include seven female candidates for the chairmanship and16 candidates for the vice chairmanship position.

But the highest was in the councillorship position. A remarkable 33 female candidates were in the ballot.

The development, according to Governor Oyebanji, is very heart-warming.

He addedthat speaks to the fact democracy is taking a firm root in Ekiti State.