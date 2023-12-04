Fee Hike: UNICAL Mgt suspends new charges till further notice

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

The management of University of Calabar, UNICAL, has suspended the new charges and levies it announced earlier, till further notice.

This is coming on the heels of the peaceful protest by Students of the institution on Monday over the decision of management to increase their tuition fees and other levies.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Mr Effiong Eyo and made available to newsmen ,the Management announced that it has suspended payment of school charges till further notice.

“The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar has directed that the payment of

school charges by undergraduates of the institution be put on hold until further

notice.

“A release issued by the Registrar of the University of Calabar, Mr Gabriel Egbe

disclosed that the directive is coming on the heels of a protest embarked upon by

students of the institution over the recent adjustment in undergraduate school charges.

“In the release, the registrar said that the Management of the institution is a listening administration and has accordingly assured the students as critical stakeholders that appropriate arrangements have been put in place through constructive engagements

with the students to resolve the matter.

“Management however commended the students for the mature, reasonable, and

civilized manner exhibited towards resolving the matter.

Recall that Vanguard had earlier reported the hike in fees by the University with over 100 percent, this led to a peaceful protest both in and outside the school leading to traffic gridlock on some roads in Calabar Metropolis.