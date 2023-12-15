Fee hike: Lagos launches blood screening subsidy for residents

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has concluded plans to subsidy the expenses associated with screening blood products following hike in fees.

The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service, Dr. Bodunrin Oshikomaiya, disclosed on Friday, at a Stakeholders’ Engagement meeting, held in Ikeja.

Osikomaiya stressed that measure aims to alleviate the financial burden on healthcare providers and the public, ensuring easier access to life-saving blood for all residents.

He explained that the current economic realities which caused a hike in screening fees from N5,000 to N8,000 per unit, made the agency proposed a total access fee of N13,500, up from N7,000.

Acknowledging the economic challenges prompting the rise, Oshikomaiya, revealed that the state government, understanding the financial strain on blood screening costs, has approved a subsidy of N6,500 per unit of blood available for transfusion.

This subsidy, she said, aims to ease the impact of the heightened expenses and ensure broader access to this critical product.

According to Oshikomaiya; “The current economic realities have resulted in the hike in screening fees to N8,000 per unit, leading to our proposal for a total access fee of N13,500.

“Through the gracious approval of Mr. Governor, the Lagos State Government is subsidizing N6,500 per unit of blood “

She reiterated government’s commitment to providing safe blood products to residents, stressing the importance of a stakeholders’ engagement and media chat to identify the media’s role in advocating for blood donation drives in the state.

Encouraging voluntary blood donation, Oshikomaiya, stressed its significance as a life-saving gesture, devoid of adverse effects on donors’ health.

“Additionally, voluntary donations serve as a means to monitor one’s health, as comprehensive tests are conducted on donors before the donation process”, she said.

Addressing the stakeholders’ engagement and media chat, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr. Olumide Shogunle, commended the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service for its unwavering commitment to providing safe blood products to residents.

He urged the media to acquaint themselves with crucial information on blood donation drives and collaborate in educating the public on the importance of voluntary blood donation.

“Let us make it our duty to acquire essential information on the services provided by the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Services. Help us propagate the significance of blood donation. Blood is life,” Shogunle stated.

Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Health, Mr. Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, stressed the critical role of the media in disseminating vital information to the populace.

He reiterated the administration’s commitment to delivering quality healthcare services to over 21 million residents.

“The present administration remains dedicated to ensuring the provision of superior healthcare services, ensuring that every resident experiences improved health and well-being,” he said.