Fatgbems Group restates commitment to the Nigerian economy

L- R: Head Internal Audit, Fatgbems Group, Nurudeen Akinyemi, Senior Manager, Brand and Customer Services, Azeez Adeosun, Chief Operating Officer, Ayodele Odulaja and the General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Thelma Ogun at the Fatgbems Group Media Parley in Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

Fatgbems Group, a prominent player in the nation’s downstream oil and gas sector and owners of other business subsidiaries has announced its commitment to the Nigerian economy with the plan to expand the business frontier with diverse interests in Petroleum Marketing, Automotive Services & Tyre Trading & Marketing, Agro-Allied, and Real Estate.

Speaking at a media parley, Mr. Ayodele Odulaja, the Chief Operating Officer, COO of the Company explained that the Company’s journey began on January 22, 1986, with the establishment of Fatgbems Nigeria Limited, a visionary move to cater to the surging demand for Tyres, prompted by the remarkable growth of the global automobile industry, especially in Nigeria.

He added that by 2009, Fatgbems had achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the top distributor of Michelin & Dunlop tyres in Nigeria. This accomplishment, he said, earned the company recognition and honour at the UBA Annual General Meeting of 2009, where “we were celebrated as one of the bank’s most valued customers. It was a testament to our unwavering commitment, dedication, and exceptional service.”

According to him, “Building on the success and experience of Fatgbems Nigeria Limited, we expanded our horizons further by venturing into the petroleum industry. In 1994, Fatgbems Petroleum Company Limited was established.

“This strategic move allowed us to leverage our expertise in marketing and distribution to play a pivotal role in the petroleum sector. Today, Fatgbems Petroleum Company Limited stands as a leading player in the Nigerian petroleum industry, delivering high-quality petroleum products and services to meet the energy needs of our nation.”

Odulaja maintained that the journey from a tyre distributor to a diversified conglomerate is a “testament to our resilience, commitment to excellence, and unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction.”

He announced that “in our pursuit of growth and innovation, we embarked on a transformative journey by diversifying into: Fatgbems Petroleum Company Limited; Fatgbems Nigeria Limited; Fatgbems Properties and Agro-Allied Company Limited

In the agricultural sector, Odulaja maintained that “our mission is to specialize in Cashew Production and Cashew Processing, catering to the domestic market and facilitating exports within the African region.

“This initiative is a testament to our commitment to sustainable development and our dedication to contributing to the growth of Nigeria’s economy.” He added that Fatgbems Agro-Allied is a company that is committed to fostering sustainable agricultural development in Africa and commences with Cashew Production and Processing.

“Since our inception, we have remained dedicated to cultivating and processing high-quality cashew nuts. Our mission is to process approximately 100,000 metric tons of cashew nuts annually, promoting local production and export across African countries such as Nigeria, Benin Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, and Tanzania,” he said.

Odulaja disclosed that “to further strengthen local production, we have acquired approximately 250 acres of prime agricultural land in the State of Ogun, Nigeria. This land will be instrumental in realizing our vision of bolstering cashew farming in Nigeria and contributing to the nation’s agricultural landscape.”

“In alignment with our vision, it is important to note that Nigeria is the second largest producer of raw cashew nuts (RCN) in Africa, after Cote D’Ivoire. As of February 2023, the annual production of cashew nuts in Nigeria stood at 300,000 metric tons. Fatgbems Agro-Allied is poised to play a significant role in enhancing this figure and boosting Nigeria’s position as a key player in the global cashew industry,” he added.

Another arm of the group is the Fatgbems Properties, which Odulaja said is committed to creating exceptional living and working spaces.

The company according to him, “is poise to spread across major industries and in Nigeria with growing need for affordable homes and large industrial layout.

“Fatgbems Properties will be launching into the properties and value industry with one the most modern technologies that will close the huge gap between technology and the property industry in Nigeria. We develop and manage properties that meet the highest standards of quality and comfort.”

The COO however maintained that “at the heart of our group lies Fatgbems Petroleum Company Limited, a leading player in the Nigerian petroleum industry downstream.”