Farouq denies involvement in alleged N37bn fraud 

Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Immediate past Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hadija Sadiya Farouq, has denied any link to one Mr. James Okwete, who is reported to be under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over alleged financial improprieties.

The anti-graft agency was said to be investigating Okwete over an alleged N37 billion fraud.

Farouq, in a statement by her media aide, Alexander Udeh, said she neither knows Okwete nor have ever had him represent her in any capacity.

The statement said: “My attention has been drawn to publications in some online media outlets trying to link my name with the activities of one Mr. James Okwete, who is reportedly being investigated by the EFCC, over alleged financial improprieties.

“Ordinarily, I would have ignored such publications, which at best could be seen and regarded as speculative but doing so will give energy to the adventure of those who take delight in mudslinging, especially against those who are, or have been privileged to hold public offices.

“In this age of digital media when unverified materials are easily dumped and recalled from cyberspace, it would be inappropriate to ignore such a malicious linkage.

“I wish to state categorically that I neither know the said Mr. Okwete nor have ever had him represent me in any way whatsoever. Therefore, linking me with him in whatever guise is bogus and ill-intentioned.

“I remain proud to have served my country as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with every sense of responsibility and would defend my actions, stewardship and programmes during my tenure whenever I am called upon to do so.”