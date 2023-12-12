Farmers call for synergy to fight hunger, boost food security

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- AS food prices continue to soar across the country ahead of 2023 Christmas and January 1, 2024, farmers under the auspices of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Tuesday, expressed concern and called for synergy of both public and private sector stakeholders including Nigerians to fight the ravaging hunger and boost food security.

The National President, AFAN, Arc Kabir Ibrahim, in a statement made available to Vanguard, pointed out that the way things are going in the agricultural sector it calls for serious collaboration and inclusivity at all levels to ensure food is on the table of Nigerians.

Ibrahim also made it clear that hunger does not understand the voice of religion, ethnicity, political party, tribe or education, rather all hands must be on deck to collectively tackle the current issues affecting food production, availability, accessibility and affordability.

He said: “The pangs of hunger and thirst affect all humans and even animals proportionately regardless of social standing, age, ethnicity, religion or gender so these measurements are time tested global yardsticks for human progress or regress as the case may be.

“There is a sharp increase in the number of persons and even entire households incapable of adequately feeding their members in all parts of Nigeria today and these calls for concerted and self-reinforcing actions from one and all Nigerians.

“No effort should be spared in stemming this tide otherwise the whole nation will become extremely fragile, God forbid!

“Government has the all-important responsibility of finding a pathway to the attainment of some measure of food security but so also has every member of our larger society.

“There is an impediment or several impediments thwarting all efforts which if not squarely addressed will continue to make the quest for food security to remain a mirage for all Nigerians now and forever.

“Chief among these impediments is corruption but there are several other threat factors to contend with such as, insecurity, lack of appropriate synergy between stakeholders and institutions, and others.”

He also noted that despite the lofty policies of the government it has been the same narrative of poor implementation to positively impact the lives of Nigerians.

“Our National policies are in every case lofty, laudable and oftentimes well-thought-out but poorly implemented largely due to corruption and abysmal monitoring and evaluation from leaders at all levels”, he said.

However, the AFAN boss counseled and recommended that, “In order to ensure that Nigeria attains some measure of self-sufficiency in all facets and sustainable prosperity among the majority of our people we all need to do the needful: Commit to make all our institutions to work seamlessly by ensuring that all operators and drivers are held accountable and are well deserving of the enormous responsibilities reposed on their shoulders by their various appointments.

“Seek to ensure that the templates and deliverables signed by all appointees at all levels viz. Local Government Area, State and Federal Government of Nigeria are strictly followed up and continually reappraised for maximum impact.

“Make absolutely certain that rule of law is strictly followed in all matters of public interest and ensure that appropriate punishment is metered out to all transgressors regardless of any considerations.

“Ensure that all those agencies saddled with responsibilities around probity, financial control, detection and fighting crime are made to work effectively and transparently.

“No responsibilities should be duplicated among establishments and rivalries between MDAs should be curtailed and performance-measurements should and must be sustainably ongoing.

“Make sure that both private and public sector entities are reoriented to perform diligently, efficiently and transparently without any other option.

“All obligations to the state by all Nigerians, both private and public officers, should be discharged properly and diligently otherwise stiff punishment of instant fines and imprisonment or even death by hanging is enforced forthwith and summarily. This is how China and Singapore, for instance, became world-class economies.”