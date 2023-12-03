Familiarize yourself with VAPP law to curb SGBV, Police told

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force in Plateau State have been urged to familiarize themselves with the contents of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition, VAPP and use the law to improve on their work in curbing the Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, SGBV and Violence Against Women and Girls, VAWGs.

They were also asked not to encourage the culture of silence in the face of any threats to life as such has been responsible for the continuation of gender-based violence in the country.

The Acting Executive Chairman, of the Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission, Plateau State, Mrs. Olivia Dazyam gave the charge on Thursday in Jos when he presented some copies of the VAPP law to the State Commissioner of Police, Julius Alawari as a part of the activity to mark this year’s 16 days of activism with the theme, “Unite! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls.”

Dazyam noted that gender involves men and women and in as much as the male gender faces abuses, the record of those of women and girls are both alarming and embarrassing hence the need for the Police and other stakeholders to work together to stem the tide.

Her words, “This is the right time to ensure Plateau is crime-free by implementing the violence against person prohibition laws that were signed into law by the Simon Lalong-led administration… We appeal to you as law enforcement officers and members of society to approach campaigns against gender-based violence with vigour as domestic and sexual violence increase daily. The VAPP will improve your work in curbing the SGBV/VAWGs in Plateau.”

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Alawari, in his remarks, commended the doggedness of all stakeholders in the fight against gender-based violence which he said has become a nightmare in society and requires the collaboration of all stakeholders to tackle it.

He assured of the Command’s determination to continue to render the necessary support to ensure a crime-free Plateau.