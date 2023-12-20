Fake products: Some Nigerians are desperate for quick money – NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said some Nigerians are desperate to make quick money at the detriment of the health of unsuspecting citizens.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Moji Adeyeye disclosed this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday.

The DG’s claim comes on the heels of a bust on fake wine factories in Abia State by the agency a few days ago.

The raid also led to the shutting down of the markets.

“It is sad that some people are bent on making quick money at the detriment of our citizens.

When asked on the efforts of the agency to combat the menace of fake products in the country, Adeyeye said, “NAFDAC works that is why we are digging up all the dirt and trying to get rid of them.”

“We do market surveillance routinely, meaning we go to the market and make sure the products that are registered are the products on the shelf,” she added.