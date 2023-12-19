Failed Mambilla Power project: EFCC confirms Agunloye in custody

Agunloye

May appear in court soon

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

A former Minister of State for Power, Olu Agunloye, has been detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, a source confirmed to Vanguard on Tuesday.

The source said the former minister is being detained at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja but did not say when he would be arraigned or freed on bail.

The source said that an investigation is still ongoing on the part played by the former minister on the failed Mambilla Power Project, which has made Nigeria spend millions of Naira without reaping anything from such expenditures.

The confirmation of Agunloye’s detention came just days after he was declared wanted by the anti-graft agency.

The source said, “He has been with the EFCC since December 13th. But it was not made public.”

It will be recalled that the EFCC declared Agulonye wanted in connection with a $6 billion power scheme involving the Mambilla hydropower project.

Agunloye, who was a minister under President Olusegun Obasanjo’s government between 1999 and 2003, has been fingered in the controversy about the Mambilla power project, especially by Obasanjo, who accused him of illegally awarding the scheme with approval by the Federal Executive Council.

However, Agunloye has denied any wrongdoing in the project and said that Obasanjo was merely distorting information against him.

Vanguard News