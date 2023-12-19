Ezeife’s death a great loss to Ndigbo, Nigerians – Anakwenze, ex-PDP presidential aspirant



By Dickson Omobola

Former Presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, has expressed sadness over the passing of former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, describing his death as a great loss to the Ndigbo worldwide and the entire nation.

Ezeife, a former Presidential aspirant, a former Political Adviser to the ex- President Olusegun Obasanjo and a former Permanent Secretary died last Thursday, aged 85.

Anakwenze, who is also the Onowu Abagana, in a statement by his Director General, Campaign Organization, Mr. Eric Oluwole, recalled the commendable role played by the former governor in the pro-democracy struggles to revalidate Nigeria’s freest and fairest presidential election.

He said Ezeife, together with other heroes of the June 12 struggle sacrificed their comfort and put their lives on the line to fight for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria, noting that it was the fruit of their struggle that all Nigerians were “enjoying today in the prevailing democratic dispensation under which our dear Country stands the chance to transform into a Nation-State under the Rule of Law.”

The statement reads: “I recall with a sense of loss mixed with gratitude the exemplary role played by Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife together with other commendable heroes of the June 12 struggle who sacrificed their comfort and put their lives on the line to fight for the restoration of democracy in our dear fatherland Nigeria.

“The fruit of their struggle is what all Nigerians are enjoying today in the prevailing Democratic dispensation under which our dear Country stands the chance to transform into a Nation-State under the Rule of Law and that will cater for the overall interest of our people indiscriminately irrespective of ethnic, religious, social or any other backgrounds.”

Anakwenze also described as commendable and imperishable the contributions of Ezeife to the development of Anambra State when he served as governor between January 1992 and November 1993 in the aborted Third Republic.

“All the same, I hope and pray fervently that the path of Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife will be blessed, and that he will find all the help he needs on his journey back home,” Anakwenze said.