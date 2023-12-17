Experts proffer strategies to grow indigenous industries

L-R Matthew Ohio, Executive Producer, Industry Nite, Adaora Mbelu, Co-founder, Lumination, Chioma Ude, Chief Executive, Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), Ozinna Anumudu, Founder TSC Agency, Nigeria & Akintunde Marinho, CEO Utopia Media Group

By Etop Ekanem

The highly anticipated annual Mentor-Match Up Challenge (MMC) hosted its fifth edition, at the prestigious Lagos Oriental Hotel. Powered by 234Finance and UTM Offshore Limited, the event promotes indigenous industries, bringing together business experts who are committed to supporting local businesses.

The day unfolded with a welcome address by Ezinne Nwazulu, the convener of the Mentor Matchup Challenge, setting the stage for an engaging series of events. Mentor Matchup Challenge 5.0 featured a remarkable lineup of 30 speakers who participated in six panel discussions; each addressing key issues in supply chain, energy, trade and retail, manufacturing, logistics, and the creative industry.

The Local Production Panel took the stage to discuss “Sustainable Supply Chain Practices Among Indigenous Producers.” In a candid discussion, the challenges of logistics and finance were dissected, highlighting the need for innovative solutions to fortify indigenous production in Nigeria. The local production panel featured Rabiu Umar, Group Sales and Marketing Director, Dangote Plc, Aminu Nyako, Managing Director, Sebore Group, Obi Ezenwa, Director at Pine and Obinna Anyaegbu, CEO, Chisco Express Ltd. This panel was anchored by Buffy Okeke-Ojiudu, CEO, Zebra Group Ltd.

Bold statements were made on the Trade and are Retail panel, emphasizing the key strategies for Traders and Retailers to succeed in the African Marketplace. Speaking on this panel was Cosmas Maduka Junior, Executive Director, Coscharis Group, Ezinne Nwazulu, Director, Nepal Energies, Obinna Ike, Managing Director, West & Central Africa, NigerBev. This panel was anchored by Samuel Abiola- Jacobs, Managing Director, The Luxury Network Nigeria.

The Tech Panel featured Akeem Lawal, MD Interswitch PurePay, Chijioke Dozie, Co-founder, Carbon, Ifeoma Uddoh, Founder, Shecluded, and Udoka Uzoka, Founder, Intelia to dissect the topic “Unlocking Africa’s Prosperity Through Innovative Technology”which was anchored by Ada Irikefe, Associate Director, PwC, Nigeria.

The International Trade panel featured Olori Boye-Ajayi, President Borderless Trade Network, Michel Ussene, Executive Chairman of Mitra Energy, Lethabo Sithole, Managing Director, Amila Africa, Sonume Nnanna, Investment Professional at Africa Finance Corporation, anchored by Ezinne Nwazulu, Director Nepal Energies. The panel explored Intra-African Trade as a Strategy for Fostering Economic Empowerment.

The Energy Panel led a discussion emphasizing that Africa must solve its problem by collaborating and innovating for borderless operations among the African Energy Players. The panelists included Cecilia Umoren, Executive Chairman Millenium Oil and Gas, Michel Ussene, Executive Chairman Mitra Energy, Joan Faluyi, Managing Director, Offshore Dimensions Limited and Director Petrolog Limited, Jumoke Adekanmi, Chief Risk Officer, Moneda Invest anchored by Ogechi Nkwoji, Head Economic Intelligence Research and Regulation, MOMAN.

The Creative panel addressed the challenges of globalization in the creative space, prompting dialogue on infrastructure, financing, team building, upskilling, and marketing strategies essential for positioning African creatives on the global stage. This panel featured Chioma Ude, Chief Executive, Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), Adaora Mbelu, Co-founder, Lumination, Ozinna Anumudu, Founder TSC Agency, Nigeria, Matthew Ohio, Executive Producer, Industry Nite, anchored by Akintunde Marinho, CEO Utopia Media Group.

Over 300 delegates gained invaluable insights into practical business strategies essential for scaling operations and a strategic opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations with the speakers aimed to guide entrepreneurs in building sustainable businesses that could transcend generations. Additionally, the event featured The Indigenous Exhibition, showcasing indigenous brands in retail, logistics and energy sectors.

More highlights included a presentation by PwC on SME reports, shedding light on essential data and trends, and a fireside chat with Engr. Sadeeq A. Mai-Bornu, former Deputy Managing Director of Nigeria LNG, and Esiri Agbeyi, Partner at PwC Nigeria. Adding a touch of local flavor, there was an Atilogwu dance performance by the Arts Afrik Performing Troupe, providing an interlude between discussions.

Mentor Matchup Challenge serves as a gathering of forward-thinking minds advocating for restructuring and transformation of local industries across Africa. The event explored the limitless opportunities that abound to transform Africa’s local industries with innovation and collaboration amongst local players.